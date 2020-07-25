InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

New 'Inside the Dodgers' Writer Forecasts L.A.'s First World Series Championship Since 1988

Ian Casselbery

SI is proud to announce the addition of veteran baseball writer Ian Casselberry to the "Inside the Dodgers" team. Please see his author bio at the end of his debut piece.

Opening Day 2020 was already weird enough with the shortened 60-game season and COVID-19 hovering over baseball. (Also, count me among those who still isn't accustomed to an MLB season starting on a Thursday night.)

With a baseball season beginning, it felt normal for any baseball writer or fan to share his or her 2020 picks. Get 'em on the record, especially if a bold prediction looks astute. Three division winners and two wild cards in each league. Add ALCS and NLCS picks, along with the World Series matchup and winner, and it's go-time, right?

Not so fast, said MLB. Just hours before the Yankees' Gerrit Cole threw the first pitch of the 2020 season, the players' union approved the team owners' proposal for an expanded postseason format. Eight teams from each league! All second-place clubs are in. And the two remaining teams -- presumably those are the Wild Cards now -- with the best records join the playoff party too.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

That seems to undercut a lot of potential suspense, yet also increases the chance of a lesser team getting hot at the right time and making an improbable World Series run.

So how will this 66-day dash shake out? Here's one set of predictions that probably could be bolder, but the new format doesn't require risky picks:

AL East:

Yankees - Looking like the AL's best team.
Rays - They would've been a playoff club in the old format.

AL Central:

Twins - How many 20-homer sluggers will they have?
White Sox - Popular sleeper pick, should be very fun to watch.

AL West:

Astros - Too good not to win and want to prove they're legit.
Athletics - Can't start slow this season.

Wild Card: Indians - Don't sleep on them with their pitching.

Wild Card: Rangers - Starting pitching should get them in the mix.

NL East:

Braves - The best in what should be MLB's toughest division.
Nationals - Will the 60-game season help cover up a still-weak bullpen?

NL Central:

Reds - Many flashy additions, and the rest of the division is sliding.
Cubs - One last run before the core needs to be broken up?

NL West:

Dodgers - The best roster in baseball, but another starting pitcher would help.
D-Backs - Second-place teams get in, so... (but maybe overlooking the Padres).

Wild Card: Mets - Sneaky good offseason, and major benefit from Universal DH.

Wild Card: Phillies - Too much talent not to get in with this expanded format.

ALCS: Yankees over Astros.

NLCS: Dodgers over Reds.

World Series: Dodgers over Yankees - No, not a bold pick at all. But the bet here is that great teams will dominate more.

Ian Casselberry watchdogs sports media for Awful Announcing. He's covered baseball for SB Nation, Yahoo Sports and MLive, and was one of Bleacher Report's first lead MLB writers. Please follow Ian on Twitter @iancass and give him a listen at The Podcass.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LIVE: Dodgers vs. Giants Opening Day Game Thread, Thursday at 7:00 p.m. PT

Welcome to another of our nightly game threads. Tonight marks the first of four versus San Francisco to open the 2020 championship season. First pitch is at 7:00 p.m. PT. on ESPN.

Howard Cole

by

Ericmonson

LIVE: Dodgers vs. Giants Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Highlights from the opener Thursday include a fine 4 1/3, 60-pitch start for Dustin May, 4 2/3 scoreless from the Los Angeles bullpen and a four-hit, one-homer, five-RBI night for Kiké Hernandez. After the 8-1 win in the opener, L.A. stood alone in first place at 1-0.

Howard Cole

by

eppis1

LIVE: Dodgers vs. DBacks Exhibition Game Thread, Monday at 6:40 p.m. PT

I'll post the game thread, along with the lineups and the most recent game's highlights in this space at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

Howard Cole

by

eppis1

LIVE: Dodgers vs. Angels Exhibition Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Highlights from last night's Dodgers 12-1 victory over Arizona include booming home runs by Mookie Betts, Joc Pederson and Chris Taylor and a seemingly-effortless five-inning, one-run outing from Julio Urias.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers Opening Day Roster Includes Some Surprises

T minuws zero. Ladies and gentlemen, we have liftoff. Opening Day 2020 has arrived.And is their way -- The Dodger Way -- the locals are making news, and making waves right up to curtain time.

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

LIVE: Dodgers vs. Giants Game Thread, Saturday at 1:00 p.m. PT

Highlights from Friday's game include a pretty seven-inning, one-run start by Ross Stripling, two home runs from Max Muncy and a lot of help from what looks to be a rather bad 2020 Giants club. After the 9-1 win, L.A. stand alone in first in the National League West at 2-0.

Howard Cole

LIVE: Dodgers vs. DBacks Exhibition Game Thread, Sunday at 6:10 p.m. PT

We'll post the lineups in this space from Opening Day forward, at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Minus Clayton Kerhsaw, Dodgers Face an Unexpected Challenge Again

What to do next? Well, L.A. made a blockbuster move by signing Mookie Betts to a record-setting contract yesterday, so why not make a trade for an ace tomorrow? Because they're gonna need one. Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but soon and for the rest of your life.

Howard Cole

by

VirgilHilts

Career of Former Dodger Casey Crosby Takes Many Twists and Turns

If the year 2020 has taught us anything, it's that we don't know where the road of life's next turn will take us. Former Los Angeles Dodgers and current Chicago Dogs pitcher Casey Crosby, 31, is a perfect example.

Paul Banks

Mookie Betts is Worthy of Dodgers' Biggest Contract Ever

The 27-year-old former MVP and Los Angeles' right fielder, was set to reach free agency in November. And even with the weirdness that is the pandemic-shortened 2020 baseball season, Betts was headed toward a dream contract signing. And for all we know, with the San Francisco Giants (cough, cough).

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking