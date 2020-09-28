Opening MLB Playoffs Series Lines Plus Updated World Series and Pennant Chances

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is in the books, and whatever you think of the postseason plan the league put together in June, fall ball is upon us. I don't venture into the rough waters of postseason predicting, but there are others happy to take the helm. One such sea-worthy crew of prognosticators is featured here.

Below are the current odds for the Fall Classic, followed by the AL and NL flags, from online bookmaker SportsBetting.ag.

Houston Astros vs Minnesota Twins

Houston Astros +150 (3/2)

Minnesota Twins -170 (10/17)

Chicago White Sox vs Oakland Athletics

Chicago White Sox -120 (5/6)

Oakland Athletics EVEN (1/1)

Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays +200 (2/1)

Tampa Bay Rays -225 (4/9)

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Indians

New York Yankees -125 (4/5)

Cleveland Indians +105 (21/20)

Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds +120 (6/5)

Atlanta Braves -140 (5/14)

Miami Marlins vs Chicago Cubs

Miami Marlins +200 (2/1)

Chicago Cubs -240 (5/12)

St. Louis Cardinals vs San Diego Padres

St. Louis Cardinals +200 (2/1)

San Diego Padres -240 (5/12)

Milwaukee Brewers vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Milwaukee Brewers +280 (14/5)

Los Angeles Dodgers -350 (2/7)

Odds to Win the World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers 3/1

New York Yankees 13/2

Tampa Bay Rays 13/2

San Diego Padres 10/1

Atlanta Braves 12/1

Chicago White Sox 14/1

Cleveland Indians 14/1

Minnesota Twins 14/1

Oakland Athletics 14/1

Chicago Cubs 16/1

Cincinnati Reds 20/1

Houston Astros 25/1

Miami Marlins 33/1

Toronto Blue Jays 33/1

Milwaukee Brewers 35/1

St. Louis Cardinals 40/1

Odds to Win the American League

Tampa Bay Rays 13/4

New York Yankees 7/2

Minnesota Twins 23/4

Oakland Athletics 13/2

Chicago White Sox 7/1

Cleveland Indians 7/1

Houston Astros 12/1

Toronto Blue Jays 16/1

Odds to Win the National League

Los Angeles Dodgers 7/5

San Diego Padres 9/2

Atlanta Braves 23/4

Chicago Cubs 15/2

Cincinnati Reds 10/1

Miami Marlins 16/1

Milwaukee Brewers 16/1

St. Louis Cardinals 18/1