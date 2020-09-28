SI.com
Opening MLB Playoffs Series Lines Plus Updated World Series and Pennant Chances

Howard Cole

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is in the books, and whatever you think of the postseason plan the league put together in June, fall ball is upon us. I don't venture into the rough waters of postseason predicting, but there are others happy to take the helm. One such sea-worthy crew of prognosticators is featured here.

Below are the current odds for the Fall Classic, followed by the AL and NL flags, from online bookmaker SportsBetting.ag.

Houston Astros vs Minnesota Twins

Houston Astros +150 (3/2)

Minnesota Twins -170 (10/17)

Chicago White Sox vs Oakland Athletics

Chicago White Sox -120 (5/6)

Oakland Athletics EVEN (1/1)

Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays +200 (2/1)

Tampa Bay Rays -225 (4/9)

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Indians

New York Yankees -125 (4/5)

Cleveland Indians +105 (21/20)

Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds +120 (6/5)

Atlanta Braves -140 (5/14)

Miami Marlins vs Chicago Cubs

Miami Marlins +200 (2/1)

Chicago Cubs -240 (5/12)

St. Louis Cardinals vs San Diego Padres

St. Louis Cardinals +200 (2/1)

San Diego Padres -240 (5/12)

Milwaukee Brewers vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Milwaukee Brewers +280 (14/5)

Los Angeles Dodgers -350 (2/7)

Odds to Win the World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers 3/1

New York Yankees 13/2

Tampa Bay Rays 13/2

San Diego Padres 10/1

Atlanta Braves 12/1

Chicago White Sox 14/1

Cleveland Indians 14/1

Minnesota Twins 14/1

Oakland Athletics 14/1

Chicago Cubs 16/1

Cincinnati Reds 20/1

Houston Astros 25/1

Miami Marlins 33/1

Toronto Blue Jays 33/1

Milwaukee Brewers 35/1

St. Louis Cardinals 40/1

Odds to Win the American League

Tampa Bay Rays 13/4

New York Yankees 7/2

Minnesota Twins 23/4

Oakland Athletics 13/2

Chicago White Sox 7/1

Cleveland Indians 7/1

Houston Astros 12/1

Toronto Blue Jays 16/1

Odds to Win the National League

Los Angeles Dodgers 7/5

San Diego Padres 9/2

Atlanta Braves 23/4

Chicago Cubs 15/2

Cincinnati Reds 10/1

Miami Marlins 16/1

Milwaukee Brewers 16/1

St. Louis Cardinals 18/1 

Comments

Angels at Dodgers Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 9, Angels 5. Brusdar Graterol the winner (1-2), Andrew Heaney the loser (4-4). L.A. home runs by Justin Turner 2 (4), A.J. Pollock (14), Will Smith (7) and Edwin Rios (7). Dodgers improve to 41-17. Angels fall to 26-32.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Angels at Dodgers Game Thread, Saturday at 6:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, Angels 6. Tony Gonsolin the winner (2-2), Hansel Robles the loser (2-2). LAD home runs by Joc Pederson (7), Edwin Rios (8) and Will Smith (8). Dodgers improve to 42-17. Angels fall to 26-33, with the finale of the 2020 regular season tomorrow at 12:10 p.m.]

Howard Cole

by

Persona-Driven Fabio

A's at Dodgers Game Thread, Thursday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 5, Athletics 1. Dylan Floro the winner (3-0), Mike Fiers the loser (6-3). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager (15). Dodgers improve to 50-17; Oakland falls to 34-22).]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Former Dodger Adrian Gonzalez Joins Dodgers Foundation Virtual Coaches Training Series

To date, nearly 1,500 parents and coaches have tuned into the Dodgers RBI Coaches Series

Howard Cole

Video: Billy Ballas, Michael McKnight and Tom Wilson Discuss the 2020 Postseason

After the first round, no team is home for the postseason. What does that mean for this 2020 postseason? Can the Dodgers overcome the pressures of being the top seed? What fan base gets to forever defend this season’s legitimacy? And what fan bases will write the season off as a fluke?

Tom Wilson

A's at Dodgers Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, A's 2. Dustin May the winner (2-1), Frankie Montas the loser (3-5). L.A. home runs by A.J. Pollock (11), Chris Taylor (8), Max Muncy (11) and Corey Seager (14). Oakland falls to 33-21. The Dodgers improve to 39-16. And, of by the way, L.A. wins its eighth straight National League West crown.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

A's at Dodgers Game Thread, Wednesday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: A's 6, Dodgers 4. Jake Diekman the winner (1-0), Blake Treinen the loser (3-3). L.A. home runs by Max Muncy (12), Cody Bellinger (12) and Edwin Rios (6). Oakland improves to 34-21. Dodgers fall to 39-17.]

Howard Cole

by

ThomasDodger

Dodgers' Lefty Sluggers Getting Right Just in Time For the Postseason

During the past seven days, Cody Bellinger is batting .353/.542/.706 in 24 plate appearances, with a home run and two batted in. Over the past two weeks, his slash average is .341/.463/.568, with two homers and seven RBI. And he's at .266/.389/468, with 4 HR and 11 RBI in the last four weeks.

Ian Casselberry

Awards Watch: Dodgers Still in the Mix as NL Awards Come Down to the Wire

I’ve limited this column to the NL out of consideration for both your time and mine, but, without further explanation, if forced to pick the AL award winners entering the final weekend, I’d give all three to a pair of 25-year-olds. The AL Rookie of the Year should go to Mariners centerfielder Kyle Lewis, and both the Cy Young and MVP should go to Cleveland righty Shane Bieber. I consider all three relatively easy selections, but it remains to be seen if the writers will concede on the MVP.

Cliff Corcoran

by

DodgerJudi5

Mookie Betts' Dodgers Tops MLB Player Jersey Sales List

NL MVP contender's number 50 leads Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper and Fernando Tatis, Jr. in most popular jersey rankings. Click for full top 20.

Howard Cole