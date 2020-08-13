Padres at Dodgers Game Thread, Thursday at 6:40 p.m. PT

InsideTheDodgers
Welcome to another of our daily Dodgers game threads. Thursday marks the finale of a four versus the Padres at Chavez Ravine. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.

Reader-participation game threads are posted in this space daily for every Dodgers contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including the postseason as long as the locals are in there. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

I post a new game thread, along with the lineups and the most recent game's highlights in this space at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

Per the Dodgers:

"Reminder that SportsNet LA and Dodgers games are now available to Spectrum, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Channel listings can be found here."

Video courtesy of SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter

Padres at Dodgers Game Thread, Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 6, Padres 0. Blake Treinen the winner (1-1), Zach Davies the loser (2-2), Kenley Jansen the save. L.A. improves to 12-7, San Diego falls to 11-8.]

Giants at Dodgers Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, Giants 2. Dylan Floro the winner (1-0), Jeff Samardzija the loser (0-2). L.A. home runs by Mookie Betts (3), Max Muncy (4), Will Smith (2) and Edwin Rios (3). Corey Seager left the game in the third inning with lower back discomfort.]

Padres at Dodgers Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Padres 6, Dodgers 2. Garrett Richards the winner (1-1), Ross Stripling the loser (3-1). Padres improve to 11-7, Dodgers fall to 11-7. A forgettable night all the way around.]

Giants at Dodgers Game Thread, Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 6, Giants 2. Jake McGee the winner (1-0), Tyler Rogers the loser (1-3). L.A. home runs by A.J. Pollock (4) and Mookie Betts (4). Dodgers improve to 11-5, Giants fall to 7-10.]

Padres at Dodgers Game Thread, Monday at 6:40 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Padres 2, Dodgers 1. Cal Quantrill the winner (2-0), Dustin May the loser (1-1). Los Angeles hitters left six men on base and went 1-8 with runners in scoring position.]

Giants at Dodgers Game Thread, Saturday at 6:10 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Giants 5, Dodgers 4. Johnny Cueto the winner (1-0), Clayton Kershaw the loser (1-1). L.A. home runs by Justin Turner (1). Dodgers fall to 10-5, Giants improve to 7-9.]

Worst MVP Follow-Up Seasons in Baseball History

The truth is, out of the entire list of MVPs -- 195 of them -- there is no follow-up season that looks much like Bellinger's 2020 campaign. Of course, with the understanding that it's only 17 games -- 17 games -- and it's possible for Bellinger to turn his season around beginning tonight vs. San Diego at Dodger Stadium.

Dodger Stadium to Serve as Vote Center for Presidential General Election

Team partners with LeBron James, David Price and national coalition More Than A Vote to encourage voter turnout.

Not Just the Padres: Rockies Also a Legitimate Threat to Dodgers in the West

The Rockies are the one NL West team the Dodgers have yet to face. Their first meeting won’t happen until a week from Friday, on August 21 in Denver. The two teams will then play roughly a third of their remaining schedules (10 of 34 games) against one another, the first six of those games in Coors Field, the last four in L.A. on the season’s penultimate weekend.

It's Time for Dodgers to Promote Gavin Lux

To the extent that the skipper says that Lux isn't ready and needs more reps -- and that's what Roberts is saying -- I say this: who's he facing at the alternate training site, Josh Sborz?

