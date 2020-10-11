Predicting the Dodgers NLCS 28-Man Roster

While Dodgers fans have every reason to feel good about their team's chances in the National League Championship Series beginning Monday night at Globe Life Park in Texas, the Braves are not just any opponent. They're not the 2020 Padres without their two best starting pitchers either. Roster construction is serious business. And there cannot be even a hint of sentimentality.

There is also no room for a bench overstuffed with pinch hitters for opportunities that will never come -- Los Angeles used one pinch hitter in the the NLWC (Joc Pederson) and four during the NLDS (Pederson, Kiké Hernandez twice and Gavin Lux), as opposed to 14 in the 2019 NLDS -- because with the universal designated hitter in place in 2020 there simply isn't the need.

Hernandez remained in the game to play defense following his pinch-hitting opportunities, remember, which is not a particularly good option with Lux. If Edwin Rios is able to return from the groin injury which took him out of the NLDS before it started -- and Dave Roberts said Saturday that the left-hand hitting slugger is 75% of his normal self -- it's a no brainer for him to replace Lux.

If Rios is not ready to go Monday, then Keibert Ruiz has to get the nod over Lux, as was the case in the NLWC versus Milwaukee. A switch-hitting third catcher who can really play a position makes much more sense than a struggling lefty-swinger who is a liability in the field.

If Rios returns and L.A. goes with Ruiz over Lux, then Matt Beaty should be the odd man out.

We'll learn about the club's decision making early Monday. In the meantime, with the caveat about Rios' availability being up in the air, here is how I'd like the Dodgers roster to shake out:

Starting pitchers (5): Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Julio Urias, Dustin May.

Relievers (9): Pedro Baez, Dylan Floro, Victor Gonzalez, Brusdar Graterol, Kenley Jansen, Adam Kolarek, Joe Kelly, Jake McGee, Blake Treinen.

Infielders (5): Matt Beaty (or Rios if he's able), Kiké Hernandez, Max Muncy, Corey Seager and Justin Turner.

Catchers (3): Austin Barnes, Ruiz and Will Smith.

Outfielders (6): Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Terrance Gore, Joc Pederson, A.J. Pollock and Chris Taylor.

Conclusion: It's as long-shot as long-shots can be, and I have zero expectations about it happening, but I wouldn't mind the removal of Jansen from the roster in favor of another pitcher. Mitch White, Josh Sborz, Dennis Santana, Scott Alexander or even Alex Wood, in order of preference. Removing Kenley from the closer's spot, which hasn't even been made official, isn't good enough. If he can ruin a game in the ninth inning, he can do blow up in the fifth, sixth, seventh or eighth as well. This ain't beanbag, people. Nice guys finish last.

And remember, glove conquers all.

