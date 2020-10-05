Predicting the Dodgers NLDS 28-Man Roster

Barring a surprise decision from the higher-ups in San Diego, the Padres are likely to be without either starter Dinelson Lamet or Mike Clevinger, and quite possibly both. Which does not bode well for a franchise looking to double its franchise record for World Series game victories -- that's World Series games won, not actual World Series championships -- from one to two this October.



The Dodgers, on the other hand, have a good 15, 16 or 17 pitching options and 13, 14, or 15 position players from which to chose just 28 come Tuesday, when the team opens the National League Division Series versus the Pads at Globe Life Ballpark at Arlington at 6:38 p.m.



Does that mean, necessarily, that Los Angeles will win the NLDS in somewhere between three and five games, thereby allowing them to move on to the NLCS vs. Marlins or Braves? No, not by a longshot.

But it does mean that club management will have a relatively easy time picking the correct 28 players to fill their roster. Precisely the 28 player listed below, per my prediction.

Please note that for the sake of this exercise, and because so many of the men play multiple positions, I'm using the classification of infielders and outfielders as laid out by the club at Dodgers.com.

Starting pitchers (5): Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Julio Urias, Dustin May.

Relievers (9): Pedro Baez, Dylan Floro, Victor Gonzalez, Brusdar Graterol, Kenley Jansen, Adam Kolarek, Joe Kelly, Jake McGee, Blake Treinen.

Infielders (5): Kiké Hernandez, Max Muncy, Edwin Rios, Corey Seager and Justin Turner.

Catchers (3): Austin Barnes, Keibert Ruiz and Will Smith.

Outfielders (6): Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Terrance Gore, Joc Pederson, A.J. Pollock and Chris Taylor.

The same roster as the Dodgers used in the NLWC series, with an extra reliever in Dylan Floro added and an extraneous left-hand bat in Matt Beaty subtracted. With the universal designated hitter in play this year, there are only so many pinch hitting opportunities to go around. Los Angeles used a grand total of one pinch hitter (Pederson) in the NLWC. They don't need Beaty; they do need Floro. And Gore sticks.

And remember, glove conquers all.

