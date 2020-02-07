InsideTheDodgers
Dodgers Avoid Arbitration as Usual, This Time with Chris Taylor

Howard Cole

Arbitration is a less-than-fun process and the Dodgers are specialists in avoiding the thing. Prior to in-limbo Joc Pederson's arbitration hearing yesterday (which he lost), the last time the club and player faced a supposedly impartial judge to decide a salary was in 2007. With Joe Beimel. Joe. Beimel.

Chris Taylor had submitted a $5.8 million figure for 2020; Los Angeles offered $5.25 million. There was no way a difference of $575,00 was going to get in the way of the signing of the much-appreciated player known as CT3. So instead of spitting the difference for a single season, the parties agreed on a two-year deal worth $13.4 million. Taylor will earn $5.6 mil this season, and $7.8 in 2021.

Taylor has recorded a .266/.337/.441 line, with 100 doubles, 19 triples, 54 home runs and 194 RBIs in three full seasons in L.A., plus 58 at bats in 2016. He's performed well all over the diamond after learning to play the outfield on the fly in 2017 and -- sorry, Corey Seager fans -- is the best defensive shortstop on the club at the moment. 

And oh, by the way, Taylor saved the 2018 season with this clutch play in Game 7 of the 2018 National League Championship Series in Milwaukee. The man is worth every penny of the $13.4 mil he's set to earn over the next two seasons.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

