InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

The Day Major League Baseball Played Behind Closed Doors

Paul Banks

Amid the coronavirus pandemic which has shut down sports worldwide for the foreseeable future, Major League Baseball is considering all options. One route they could go is playing games without fans, at least initially.

It's certainly not optimal, as the ratio of revenue from in-venue sources to media rights is much higher in baseball than in the other big three American sports leagues. However, there is past precedent, as baseball has played one game in its entire history behind closed doors.

That crowdless game was April 29, 2015 when the Baltimore Orioles beat the visiting Chicago White Sox, 8-2. The first two games in the series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore were postponed due to public safety concerns and security issues. Baltimore was under curfew, as civic unrest was engulfing the city.

It all started with Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old African-American male.

Gray was apparently in good health upon his arrest on April 12. But, while in police custody, he suffered a spinal cord injury, fell into a coma and died. Peaceful protests over alleged police brutality began on April 18. But by April 25, the protests had become violent and riots erupted within the city. First responders were needed to quell the riots. They weren't necessarily needed at a baseball game.

The first two games in the Orioles-White Sox series were scrapped and rescheduled for a doubleheader later in the season. For the third game scheduling conflicts prohibited the league from finding another date. Logistical issues blocked the Orioles from moving it to a different venue. The Washington Nationals, located less than 40 miles away, were on a road trip. But later the organization stated that neither MLB nor the Orioles had ever contacted them about the potential use of Nationals Park.

Nor had the Nats even made an offer, and as the Washington Post reported, the two teams were in litigation with each other at the time. The dispute was over revenue from the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) cable channel, a joint venture with broadcasting rights for both teams.

So the show went on, only with next to nobody there to see it.

The official attendance was zero, but you did have three scouts seated behind home plate. You also had team staff collecting stray foul balls in the stands and photographers scattered on the concourse. And there were a few stragglers outside the gates getting limited views. Also in attendance were both teams' broadcasting crews, and their commentary could be heard not just by the opposing side's broadcasters, but by the players themselves. Outfielder calls could be heard by everybody in the media section of the park, too.

The press box held 92 reporters that day, by some estimates triple the normal amount of journalists who show up for a random regular-season game.

What everybody involved, players, media, broadcasters, etc., agreed about the experience was this: it was surreal. White Sox manager Robin Ventura told the Chicago Tribune: "I don't think we really want to play another one like this. ... I don't think (the Orioles) do, either."

There were some elements of normalcy, though. "Take me out to the Ballgame" was still played during the seventh-inning stretch. The stadium Jumbotron and sound system carried on business as usual for the most part.

"It was such a weird situation, because there was so much going on around the city and I think so much pain and suffering that could be helped by just turning on the TV," Orioles first baseman Chris Davis told the Baltimore Sun one year after the game.

"It was a hard time for the city and I think, as players, I thought we really hoped we could be a distraction at that point. It's still tough to think about it all now."

As someone who has visited more than two-thirds of Major League ballparks, Camden Yards was my favorite, and by a considerable margin. That's because it combines the first rate amenities with the coziness of the minors.

The first sporting event I ever attended was a 1985 White Sox home game. One lesson learned that day has persisted: You can't put the word "event" in the phrase "sporting event" without the fans.

Baseball isn't the same without the crowd, and that's a position most would seemingly agree with me on. However, baseball, as well as everyone else in the world, is now facing another public safety crisis. This time, it's not limited to just one city and one homestand. If playing behind closed doors, at least in the early going, is what baseball needs to do in 2020, so be it. It's happened before.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.

You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link

Photo: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, by Jim, the Photographer, Baltimore MD, August 21, 2013.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dodgers' New TV Deal Ends 6-Year Blackout

Really. This is NOT an April Fool's joke.

Howard Cole

by

Blue Hawk

Dodgers Have a New TV Deal, and I'm Thinking About Vin Scully

If I heard the one about Roy Campanella shaving with a tongue depressor once, I heard it a hundred times. It was always fresh and always fun. Walter Alston on the team bus challenging any man to step outside to fight him, finding no takers? Maybe 50 times.

Howard Cole

by

gxn

Biggest Trades in Dodgers History, 1972-1979

Los Angeles Dodgers history, that is, and this is part two in a series.

Howard Cole

by

chin music

Who Would You Build a Team Around? SI MLB Staff Picks Dodgers' Cody Bellinger

Who says it's not safe to hold an election during the COVID-19 shutdown? Certainly not the mighty members of the SI MLB staff, who held both a primary and general election, counted the votes, sterilized the precincts and announced the winners all in one day.

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

Andrew Friedman's Dodgers Trades - The Complete List

Ooh, we're gonna have fun with this one, aren't we Dodgers fans? Andrew Friedman's Dodgers trades - all of them - in one place, posted this morning by the always clutch MLBTR.

Howard Cole

by

BTsunoda

Dodgers: Justin Turner Has a Plan to Save Pitchers in a Revamped 2020 Schedule

He's a sly one, that Justin Turner. And his heart is in the right place. And I, for one, love the Dodgers' redturn2. Love JT. But a home run derby to end extra inning ballgames? Uh, no.

Howard Cole

by

HospitalDude

Video: A Little Ditty About Dodgers' Chris Taylor

Because ace SI Inside the Dodgers producer, Tom Wilson, liked my Chris Taylor projections piece so much -- and because he's sport -- he turned it into a video tribute to CT3.

Howard Cole

by

VirgilHilts

Shintaro Fujinami, Japanese Baseball Season Likely Delayed by COVID-19

Three players on the Hanshin Tigers, a Nippon Professional Baseball team in Osaka, Japan, have tested positive for COVID-19, and now the start of the regular season, scheduled for April 24, is on hold.

Jake Reiner

by

T-Ray-Ray

Postseason Games at 'Neutral' Sites? Advantage Dodgers

For the sake of argument, and to give the OC a rare thrill, let’s say the Dodgers play the Angels in the 2020 World Series, around Thanksgiving. Cold-weather solved. Genius! But if it’s the Cubs versus the Yankees in the Fall Classic, problem. Big problem.

Howard Cole

by

AusRedSoxFan

Dodgers Offer Free Activity Worksheets for Kids

I'm reminded of programs from my childhood, which included the "Dodger-Pepsi Fan Club." Or something like that. The idea was to get the kids interested in baseball and the home team early, with a little branding thrown in. Call it indoctrination if you like. What better thing to be indoctrinated with?

Howard Cole