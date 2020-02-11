InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

2020 Dodgers Player Projections: Will Smith

Jake Reiner

By the time the Dodgers were tied 3-3 with the Washington Nationals in the bottom of the 9th of Game 5 of the National League Division Series, Will Smith had already endeared himself to the fan base.

With one swing of the bat, he nearly gave Dave Roberts and Clayton Kershaw a chance at redemption in the upcoming NLCS. It also would’ve prevented Howie Kendrick’s back-breaking grandslam in the following inning from ever happening.

Considering how clutch Smith was in 2019, I expected the ball he hit off of Daniel Hudson to clear the wall by plenty. Instead, it died on the warning track along with Dodgers fans’ hopes. As a result, he ended his first postseason going 1-13, with three walks and five strikeouts. I imagine A.J. Pollock is somewhere reading this thinking, “man, I wish I could’ve put up numbers like that.”

Enough sap for now. I believe the Fresh Prince of Chavez Ravine has the potential to turn into a 2012 version of Buster Posey. But before we start talking about Smith hitting 24 bombs and driving in 103 runs, I’d like to see the soon-to-be 25-year-old handle a full season as the Dodgers’ starting catcher.

He stands to improve in 2020, albeit slightly, according to Baseball-Refence.com’s projections:

298 PA (66 more than ‘19), 262 AB, 30 R, 68 H, 27 BB, 14 2B, 17 HR, 51 RBI, 3 SB, .260/.337/.852.

BR has a reliability percentage built into its projections. The “rel” for Smith is 45%. (Per the website: Rel, "shows how much of the forecast is based on the player's performance, and how much is regression to the mean). For example, Smith has a 55% regression to the mean.

Here are Steamer’s 2020 projections: 397 PA (201 more than ‘19), 351 AB, 47 R, 79 H, 35 BB, 15 2B, 20 HR, 54 RBI, 3 SB, .225/.304/.744.

Here is Jake’s take: 350 PA, 300 AB, 46 R, 80 H, 30 BB, 21 2B, 18 HR, 61 RBI, 2 SB, .266/.340/.863.

I’d say my projections are somewhere in between BR and Steamer and I’ll tell you why. I strongly believe Will Smith wasn’t just a flash-in-the-pan. However, based on my numbers, he’ll make 154 more plate appearances in 2020, which means the league will get a much better look at him.

We saw a glimpse of that toward the end of the season. After Smith had arguably his most impressive month in August, smacking 8 HR, 19 RBI and an OPS of 1.002 over 24 games, he struggled heading into the postseason. In 17 games in September and October he went a combined 10-57 (.175 BA), 2 HR and 8 RBI. His OPS was .582 over that stretch and he averaged a strikeout per game.

At the same time, after watching Smith over the course of his whole season, 54 games, I noticed his plate-discipline and calmness in big spots that you’d expect to see from some 10-year veterans. With two  outs and runners in scoring position he hit .409 (9-22), 3 HR, 15 RBI and a 1.473 OPS. Not letting the moment overwhelm him is the type of stuff you can’t teach and I don’t see those abilities suddenly disappearing this season.

The Dodgers don’t have to rely on Smith to carry the team offensively; they already have enough fire power without him. That’ll take some pressure off of him going into his first full season as the starting catcher. I would be perfectly content if his numbers are consistent with the projections, provided he continues to hit well in the clutch and does a good job handling the pitching staff. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dodgers' 40-man Roster is Rarely the Problem it's Made Out to Be

The Dodgers could begin the season with this exact 40-man roster and not lose a minute of sleep over it. Barring injury, the group is capable of winning the World Series, long lenses and buzzers notwithstanding.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

Potential Trade Partners for Dodgers' Joc Pederson

With Stripling returning with his little $2.1 million price tag, trading Pederson appears to be the immediate goal. Joc is also a bargain at $7.75 million and L.A. should move quickly.

Howard Cole

by

Throwdeuce

Two Good Dodgers Trades are Done, a Bad one is Toast

We have liftoff! If the Red Sox don't monkey-wrench the thing again because of a previously-undetected Alex Verdugo sprained eyelash, that is.

Howard Cole

by

Hawk Solo

Local Artists' Tribute to Lakers' Kobe Bryant

Four Southern California-based artists, including two photographers and Lakers fans all, share their Kobe Bryant works from years past.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

New SI Site Devoted to the Los Angeles Dodgers Launches Today

Analysis, commentary, old stats, new stats; Inside the Dodgers is your go-to site for interesting Dodgers content.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

2020 Dodgers Player Projections: Jimmy Nelson

Since I'm better at apologizing than A.J. Hinch, I'm going to say "I'm sorry" for this in advance, because it's going to be harsh. Jimmy Nelson is a poor man's Tom Koehler. Or a rich man's Brandon Beachy.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

A.J. Hinch Apologizes for Sign Stealing Scandal, Badly

The result is a thinly-veiled public relations effort – a professional, in-real-time crisis management campaign – to begin to rebuild a man's image. The end game is about getting a career back. And that's not an apology. Not really.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

Dodgers Avoid Arbitration as Usual, This Time with Chris Taylor

Prior to Joc Pederson's arbitration hearing yesterday (which he lost), the last time the club and player faced a supposedly impartial judge to decide a salary was in 2007. With Joe Beimel.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

Gambling: Early numbers for MVP and Cy Young.

SportsBetting.ag lists Mookie Betts as a 5/1 favorite to win the 2020 National League Most Valuable Player Award. Cody Bellinger is at 8/1.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Sign Max Muncy to Contract Extension

It's a three-year contract extension with a club option for 2023. The money is to be spread around this way: A $4.5 million signing bonus up front, a $1 million salary this year, $7.5 million in 2021 and $11.5 million in 2022.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974