Video: Dodgers, A's Reporters Discuss Interleague Series at Los Angeles

The Dodgers begin the final week of their season with three games versus the A's at Chavez Ravine. The matchups are as follows: Frankie Montas vs. Dustin May, tonight at 6:30 p.m., Sean Manaea vs. Julio Urias Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. and Mike Fiers vs. Walker Buehler Thursday at 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday night's game is on ESPN; Wednesday and Thursday are on SportsNet LA.

Inside the Athletics' John Hickey and our Tom Wilson discuss the series matchups and the state of the teams play as baseball prepares for what should be a wild postseason.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.