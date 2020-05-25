Video: Dodgers Honor Fallen Heroes With Memorial Day Lights Display at Dodger Stadium

Timed to coincide with Memorial Day, 2020, the Dodgers are honoring fallen heroes with a lights display at Dodger Stadium. The display was photographed and video recorded after dark on Sunday, May 25, 2020.

Text, photo and video provided by Los Angeles Dodgers. Below is the text of the press release, which was distributed Sunday:

"The Dodgers [have partnered] with Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) to create a Fallen Heroes Lights display in honor of Memorial Day. Each individual light [honors] the memory of a military member that served our country. The thousands of red, white and blue lights in the Dodger Stadium outfield [represents] the families of these fallen heroes that are supported by TAPS in California.

"MISC: The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) is the leading national organization providing compassionate care and survivor support services for the families of America’s fallen military heroes. Since 1994, TAPS has offered support to more than 90,000 survivors of fallen military in the form of peer-based emotional support, grief and trauma resources, grief seminars and retreats for adults, Good Grief Camps for children, casework assistance, connections to community-based care, online and in-person support groups and a 24/7 resource and information helpline for all who have been profoundly affected by a death of a military loved one. Services are provided free of charge. For more information go to taps.org or call the toll-free TAPS resource and information helpline at 1.800.959.TAPS (8277)."

