InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

Video: Predicting Dodgers 2020 Opening Day Roster

Howard Cole

Notice how I stuck the "2020" in there, did ya? 

That's because I am hopeful. I hope that Major League Baseball can work out its differences with the Major League Baseball Players Association, I hope that what looks to be a thorough set of COVID-19-related health standards will do the trick, and I hope we will have baseball by the Fourth of July. But I am not predicting any such thing.

But as long as it's a possibility, I'm happy to predict how an Opening Day roster for Los Angeles. 

Since the point of this post is to present a video (see above) version of a previous column, I'll skip the particulars and simply lay out the 30-man roster below. I don't know that the league will go with a 30-man roster, but that's my prediction. And it makes sense.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

Starting pitchers (5): Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, David Price, Julio Urias and Alex Wood.

Bullpen (10): Pedro Baez, Caleb Ferguson, Tony Gonsolin, Brusdar Graterol, Kenley Jansen, Joe Kelly, Adam Kolarek, Dustin May, Ross Stripling and Blake Treinen.

Regulars (8): (versus right-hand pitchers): Mookie Betts, Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, Joc Pederson, Corey Seager, Gavin Lux and Will Smith. And that is a great eight.

Bench (7): Austin Barnes, Matt Beaty, Kiké Hernandez, Russell Martin, A.J. Pollock, Edwin Rios, Chris Taylor.

Yes, Russell Martin. More on why L.A. should sign Coltrane here.

DH: A mix and match combination of many of the above, with a special emphasis on Rios. #Stick

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Best Guess on Dodgers Shortened Season Opening Day Roster

I'm especially intrigued by Edwin Rios, who is a real-deal stick. He hit .270/.340/.575, with 31 home runs and 91 RBIs in what I believe were his final 393 minor league at bats at Oklahoma City last year, he hit .277/.393/.617 with four homers and 18 RBIs in 47 Los Angeles at bats and was at .296/.367/.444, with one and six in exhibition action prior to the shutdown.

Howard Cole

by

Ericmonson

Dodgers Named Finalist For ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year in Recognition of the Dodgers Foundation

This year, the Sports Humanitarian Awards will combine with The 2020 ESPYS Presented by Capitol One for an inspirational evening that showcases the true power of sports. All nominees will be featured in ESPN studio shows the week of June 15 and the winner will be announced during The 2020 ESPYS on air on June 21 on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.

Howard Cole

5 Greatest Number 1 Overall Picks in MLB Draft History

Honorable Mention: Bryce Harper, Stephen Strasburg, Justin Upton, Gerrit Cole, Adrian Gonzalez, David Price, B.J. Surhoff, Darryl Strawberry.

Paul Banks

The Los Angeles Browns? It Almost Happened, in 1942

Did you know that the St. Louis Browns almost moved to Los Angeles in 1942? You're one up from me if you did. And I thought I knew everything about Los Angeles Dodgers history. Of course, this isn't Dodgers history, and had the Browns made the move - and they were oh-so-close - well, imagine how different all our lives would be.

Howard Cole

by

Ericmonson

Dodgers to Hold Inaugural Zoom Party en Español Thursday

Thursday at 6:00 p.m. PT, featuring current players Kiké Hernández, Julio Urías, Brusdar Graterol and Edwin Ríos, former Dodgers Adrián González and Fernando Valenzuela as well as broadcasters Jaime Jarrín, Alanna Rizzo, Pepe Yñiguez and Jorge Jarrín.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Edwin Uceta

Uceta’s 2019 campaign was especially impressive. He began the year at Rancho, making 10 starts, with a 4-0 record, a 2.15 ERA, 1.252 WHIP, 16 BB and 65 Ks in 50 1/3 IP. Promoted to the Double-Tulsa Drillers, Uceta pitched in 16 games (14 starts), going 7-2, with 3.21, 1.301, with 33 BB and 76 in 73. All told, we’re talking an 11-2 record and a second-in-the-Dodgers’ system a 2.77 ERA and 141 strikeouts.

Jake Reiner

Five Players Dodgers Might Take with 29th Pick in MLB Draft

Since Andrew Friedman took over as president of baseball operations in 2014, seven of L.A.'s nine first round picks came from the college ranks.

Paul Banks

Book Excerpt: The Wax Pack: On the Open Road in Search of Baseball’s Afterlife

With the sixth installment of our book excerpt series, we are proud to highlight the volume that everyone is talking about, "The Wax Pack: On the Open Road in Search of Baseball’s Afterlife," by Brad Balukjian, published in April by University of Nebraska Press.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Mitchell White

The 2019 campaign was a mixed bag. A fine 2.10 ERA in seven games (all starts) at Tulsa; an unsightly 6.50 in 16 games and 13 starts at AAA-Oklahoma City. To be fair, however, the OKC number is skewed by one outing in which a struggling White took one for the team, allowing 11 earned runs on 12 hits in four innings. Even so, we're talking about a 5.28.

Howard Cole

What Does it Say About the State of Baseball Labor Relations When Scott Boras Looks Like the Good Guy?

I can't believe I'm going to say this, but Scott Boras is spot on. He's beyond spot on. He's 100 percent right and the league is completely off base.

Howard Cole

by

DDiNoto