Video: Predicting Dodgers 2020 Opening Day Roster

Notice how I stuck the "2020" in there, did ya?

That's because I am hopeful. I hope that Major League Baseball can work out its differences with the Major League Baseball Players Association, I hope that what looks to be a thorough set of COVID-19-related health standards will do the trick, and I hope we will have baseball by the Fourth of July. But I am not predicting any such thing.

But as long as it's a possibility, I'm happy to predict how an Opening Day roster for Los Angeles.

Since the point of this post is to present a video (see above) version of a previous column, I'll skip the particulars and simply lay out the 30-man roster below. I don't know that the league will go with a 30-man roster, but that's my prediction. And it makes sense.

Starting pitchers (5): Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, David Price, Julio Urias and Alex Wood.

Bullpen (10): Pedro Baez, Caleb Ferguson, Tony Gonsolin, Brusdar Graterol, Kenley Jansen, Joe Kelly, Adam Kolarek, Dustin May, Ross Stripling and Blake Treinen.

Regulars (8): (versus right-hand pitchers): Mookie Betts, Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, Joc Pederson, Corey Seager, Gavin Lux and Will Smith. And that is a great eight.

Bench (7): Austin Barnes, Matt Beaty, Kiké Hernandez, Russell Martin, A.J. Pollock, Edwin Rios, Chris Taylor.

Yes, Russell Martin. More on why L.A. should sign Coltrane here.

DH: A mix and match combination of many of the above, with a special emphasis on Rios. #Stick

And remember, glove conquers all.

