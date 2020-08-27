SI.com
Wednesday's Dodgers vs. Giants Game Postponed

Howard Cole

[Updated at 7:33 p.m. PT.  The Dodgers have made video of their presser available and it is posted at the top of the page.]

As was the case in cities and sports across the country, and beginning with the lead set by the Milwaukee Bucks' decision not to play their scheduled NBA playoff game versus the Orlando Magic, the Dodgers and Giants players followed suit, deciding to sit out their game Wednesday night at Oracle Park. The athletes' stand is a response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin Sunday night.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts, along with players Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw and Kenley Jansen met the media shortly after 6:30 p.m. to address the situation.

Since I am hearing impaired, and in an effort to be as accurate as possible, I have posted an MP4 file of the conversation below. I will post video at the top of the page as soon as it is made available.

I will post video of the presser at the top of the page as soon as it becomes available.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Video courtesy of Spectru SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers.

