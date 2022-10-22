What Will it Take for The Dodgers to Trade for Shohei Ohtani?

Shohei Ohtani is the star of stars. He is the most transcendent player we have ever seen in our lifetimes, and he does it all. Ohtani is a five-tool player who can hit 400-foot bombs and strike out 10-plus batters in one game.

Any team would do anything to acquire Shohei, but not many of them have the resources or money as the Dodgers do.

The Dodgers will have an exciting off-season ahead of them as well.

Trea Turner, Clayton Kershaw, Andrew Heaney, and Tyler Anderson will be free agents (among others) this winter.

Los Angeles will also need to figure out if they will pick up Justin Turner's option ($16 million team option) and Cody Bellinger, a non-tender candidate going into his final year of salary arbitration.

It's no secret the Dodgers could lose some big arms going into the 2023 season, and that's where Ohtani can lend a helping hand, but the price would be a hefty one.

The Angels star pitcher and hitter spoke to the media back in his home country of Japan and shared his censorious thoughts on his team.

“I have to say that August and September in particular felt longer to me than last year,” Ohtani said, speaking in Japanese. “We were not able to play as many good games as we would like — including 14 consecutive losses. So I have a rather negative impression of this season.”

Shohei will make $30 million in 2023 and be a free agent after next season. According to BaseballTradeValue.com, Ohtani's median trade value is $52 million— which means his actual trade value will be way more than the $52 million stated.

In a perfect world, solely giving up draft picks is something the Dodgers should do in a heartbeat. Remember, you're practically trading for a batter and pitcher, so the Angels would need pitchers and batters (yes, plural).

An Ohtani trade would look something like this. Bobby Miller, LA's number two prospect; Andy Pages, an improved hitter in the Dodgers farm system; and Ryan Pepiot, who played a significant role with the Dodgers in 2022. To get the Angels to bite at what we're offering, throw in Michael Grove and Jorbit Vivas for collateral.

It might take a bit more just because the Angels would not want to trade Shohei to their neighbors up north, but the truth is that Los Angeles has all the pieces to make this type of trade.

It'll be interesting to see the approach the Dodgers will make this winter. Will it be an aggressive one or a laid-back one? And will they make a push for the modern-day Babe Ruth in Shohei Ohtani?