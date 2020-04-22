InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

Who is the Next Dodgers Lifer?

Evan Henerson

In my dream – before the season-altering COVID-19 pandemic, that is – there’s a parade followed shortly by a press conference during which someone signs an historically big check.

These two events are, of course, linked. If the Dodgers blockbuster offseason trade for Mookie Betts works out as planned, then Betts proves to be the catalyst that inspires the team’s 2020 World Series run, breaking the team’s 31-year championship drought. Buoyed by the thanks of a grateful Dodgers nation, Andrew Friedman backs up the truck and offers Betts – a free agent after the 2020 season – the sun, moon and stars to remain in Dodger blue. An L.A.-smitten Betts signs for…I don’t know, let’s say 12 years and $425 million.

Now, the scenario just outlined proves I’m a permanent resident of Fantasy Island. For one simple reason: Friedman does not write those kinds of big free agent checks. He didn’t write them when he ran the Rays. He hasn’t written them since coming over to the far more financially-stable Dodgers and he probably never will. I’m not saying he never spends, but when he does, it’s usually to hang on to existing free agents. So a few years for Justin Turner here, an extension for Kenley Jansen and Rich Hill there, a qualifying offer to Hyun-Jin Ryu and Friedman’s off-season work is largely done. But a contract of more than six years or $150 million? Not under this regime.

And honestly, why should he? Between the development of a farm system that seems to produce a new stud and some key role players every year, discovering found gold in guys such as Max Muncy and Chris Taylor, mid-season trades for guys like Manny Machado, Yu Darvish or Chase Utley, Friedman probably figures, “why break the bank on one player when we can win with the bank intact?”

He wouldn’t be wrong. One of these years (hopefully 2020, if there is a season), all of the pieces will fit, the team will avoid key injuries, the Dodgers will blow away the rest of the National League West and find success in the World Series. Dave Roberts will not insert Clayton Kershaw or Jansen in a key late-inning situation during the playoffs and the Dodgers will finally have that piece of metal – er, Commissioner’s Trophy – that the city has been craving since Ronald Reagan was in the White House.

Let’s face it; even if Mookie Betts has another MVP year, if the Dodgers are to win the World Series championship, it won’t be because one player puts them over the top. Baseball doesn’t work that way and the Dodgers aren’t built that way.

Over the past couple of years every time a player has signed a mega-deal with another club, I have shaken my head and said, “yeah, the Dodgers are wayyyy too smart to ever do that.” Chris Sale (for five years at $145 million)? Are you kidding me? Bryce Harper (for 13 years, $330 million), Machado (10 years $300 million), puh-lease.

There are exceptions. If Nolan Arenado had made it to free agency and Friedman had ponied up the $260 million for five years it would have taken to lock him down, I wouldn’t have griped. And Mike Trout is a bargain at any price, even 12 years/$426 million, although truthfully, why Arte Moreno was willing to extend Trout after the Albert Pujols albatross of a deal is anyone’s guess. Then he goes and drops another $245 million on Anthony Rendon.

Apart from extending Kershaw (because how could he not?) and giving multi-year deals to Turner (smart move), Jansen (less smart) and A.J. Pollock (not smart), Friedman has been pretty careful with the team’s money in the free agent market. (He’ll take on lengthy/bad contracts of players from other teams, but that’s another story.) Los Angeles was rumored to be in the hunt for Bryce Harper and Gerrit Cole when they were available in November of 2018 and 2019, respectively. They signed neither man.

What Friedman’s strategy invariably means, however, is that Los Angeles will probably not see another superstar who wears a Dodger uniform his entire career. Betts – who wouldn’t be a Dodger for life, anyway – wants something in the $400 million range. He’ll probably get it, but not from the Dodgers.

So what’s gonna happens a few years down the line when the team's homegrown talent, such as Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager, Walker Buehler or Gavin Lux get to free agency? If Friedman is still running the team, these players will likely change uniforms. And they’ll be replaced in the lineup by a crop of new young players many of us haven’t of yet. And as long as the team keep winning, maybe that will be OK. Championships trump sentimentality, particularly if the team can keep ticket prices affordable.

Which most likely means that three or four years from now, Clayton Kershaw will call it a career. Five years later, he will enter the Hall of Fame and the Dodgers will retire his number 22. And that will be the last player to wear Dodger blue for life for a very long time. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Enough With the Dodgers-Stand-to-Lose-the-Most-by-Shortened-or-Cancelled-Season Idea Already

The Dodgers are re-signing Mookie Betts. They gave up three players they didn't need and they're going to re-sign Betts. They sign their own free agents. And Betts is their own free agent. The equation changes not one iota because of COVID-19.

Howard Cole

by

DDiNoto

Gambling: Dodgers Favored for Best Record in Truncated 2020 Season

Since the Dodgers were preseason favorites to lead baseball with a 107-55 record in a full 2020 by one publication, it should be no surprise that they are favored to be pace setters in a truncated 2020 season by another. Eighty-one games, 100 games, whatever.

Howard Cole

by

Arky

Exploring the Glorious Baseball Art of Graig Kreindler

I have vowed to fill my house with Kreindler's work some day. When I have a house. And when I can afford to splurge. Until that day arrives, I'll follow his Twitter feed, gaze lovingly at his website and try not to weep.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Video: Graig Kreindler's Baseball Art Set to Music

As promised over the weekend, here is the follow-up to our piece about Graig Kreindler and his glorious baseball art. A video to set music, produced by SI's Tom Wilson, directly below.

Howard Cole

Here’s What’s Missing From MLB Plans to Play 2020 Season

A plan to play the entire season in Arizona is gaining traction. Several models have been presented, some of them thoughtful, all of them accompanied by reasonable objections. Everyone in a big hotel, everyone and everyone around them tested, empty stadiums, 30-man rosters, a universal DH, no universal DH. It’s all in there. But...

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

The Steroids Wing in the Baseball Hall of Fame

At the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York there is one individual with more dedicated physical space than any other - Hank Aaron. There is an impressive amount of real estate dedicated solely to Babe Ruth too. Barry Bonds, not so much.

Paul Banks

This Day in Dodgers History

2019: A.J. Pollock's three-run, sixth-inning homer off Sonny Gray proves to be decisive as the Dodgers beat the Reds, 3-2 behind Walker Buehler's 6 1/3 no-earned-run performance. Click for more.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

Landing Page: Easy Access to 'Inside the Dodgers' Ongoing Series Posts

We'd love it if you would bookmark the page and return often. We'll add a link every time we publish a new piece in one of these series.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Baseball America Predicts Ed Howard to be Dodgers First Selection in 2020 Mock Draft

The Dodgers, with their 106-win 2019 season, will draft last and 29th this time around. BA projects shortstop Ed Howard, of Mount Carmel (Illinois) High School as L.A.'s first pick.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Book Excerpt: Issei Baseball: The Story of the First Japanese American Baseball Players

Baseball has been called America’s true melting pot, a game that unites us as a people. Issei Baseball is the story of the pioneers of Japanese American baseball, Harry Saisho, Ken Kitsuse, Tom Uyeda, Tozan Masko, Kiichi Suzuki, and others—young men who came to the United States to start a new life but found bigotry and discrimination.

Howard Cole