InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

Who Would You Build a Team Around? SI MLB Staff Picks Dodgers' Cody Bellinger

Howard Cole

Who says it's not safe to hold an election during the COVID-19 shutdown? Certainly  not the mighty members of the SI MLB staff, who held both a primary and general election, counted the votes, sterilized the precincts and announced the winners all in one day. With the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger emerging victorious.

Sure, only six people showed up at the polls, but the process was cough-free and completed with zero interference from sinister forces. As far as we know. If Commissioner Rob Manfred were to investigate, I imagine the penalty for cheating would be light.

The question was as follows: "With a new decade in front of us, which major league player would you want to build you team of the 2020s around?"

Tom Verducci chose Juan Soto, of the Washington Nationals. Connor Grossman picked the Mets' Pete Alonso. Matt Martell went with the Yankees' Gleyber Torres and Michael Shapiro opted for Ronald Acuna, Jr., of the Atlanta Braves. All fine selections and an equal tally for each of the four candidates. Then the women stepped up, with both Stephanie Aptsein and Emma Baccellieri pulling the lever for Bellinger.

Iowa, schmiowa! We know who our winner is before noon, with the reigning National League Most Valuable Player Bellinger tallying 33 percent of the vote, doubling the score of the second-place finishers, God bless em. Juan Soto - 16.7 percent. Pete Alonso - 16.7 percent.  Gleyber Torres - 16.7 percent. And Ronald Acuna - 16.7 percent. 

Scoreboard, baby. Dodgers win, every other team in America loses. Let that be a lesson to you, Astros.

And remember, glove conquers all

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dodgers' New TV Deal Ends 6-Year Blackout

Really. This is NOT an April Fool's joke.

Howard Cole

by

bhturnow

Biggest Trades in Dodgers History, 1972-1979

Los Angeles Dodgers history, that is, and this is part two in a series.

Howard Cole

by

chin music

Dodgers Have a New TV Deal, and I'm Thinking About Vin Scully

If I heard the one about Roy Campanella shaving with a tongue depressor once, I heard it a hundred times. It was always fresh and always fun. Walter Alston on the team bus challenging any man to step outside to fight him, finding no takers? Maybe 50 times.

Howard Cole

by

bhturnow

Video: A Little Ditty About Dodgers' Chris Taylor

Because ace SI Inside the Dodgers producer, Tom Wilson, liked my Chris Taylor projections piece so much -- and because he's sport -- he turned it into a video tribute to CT3.

Howard Cole

by

VirgilHilts

Shintaro Fujinami, Japanese Baseball Season Likely Delayed by COVID-19

Three players on the Hanshin Tigers, a Nippon Professional Baseball team in Osaka, Japan, have tested positive for COVID-19, and now the start of the regular season, scheduled for April 24, is on hold.

Jake Reiner

Postseason Games at 'Neutral' Sites? Advantage Dodgers

For the sake of argument, and to give the OC a rare thrill, let’s say the Dodgers play the Angels in the 2020 World Series, around Thanksgiving. Cold-weather solved. Genius! But if it’s the Cubs versus the Yankees in the Fall Classic, problem. Big problem.

Howard Cole

by

AusRedSoxFan

Dodgers Offer Free Activity Worksheets for Kids

I'm reminded of programs from my childhood, which included the "Dodger-Pepsi Fan Club." Or something like that. The idea was to get the kids interested in baseball and the home team early, with a little branding thrown in. Call it indoctrination if you like. What better thing to be indoctrinated with?

Howard Cole

Video: What's my Name? Baseball's World Series Trophy

More photos of the World Series trophy than you've ever seen together in one place. Beautiful baseball pictures of the award that symbolizes triumph; victory over a long 162-game season (usually) followed by 11 postseason wins and a dog pile in the center of the diamond.

Howard Cole

2020 Dodgers Player Projections: Chris Taylor

COVID-19 and a land in lock-down notwithstanding, after an appropriate break in between such pieces, I'd like to continue with our 2020 Dodgers projection series now. If it's all right with you.

Howard Cole

by

Howard_Cole

Video: Ballparks for Your Bucket List

Do you have a bucket list of must-visit ballparks? Here's mine.

Howard Cole

by

BTsunoda