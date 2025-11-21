Dodgers Cut Ties With Top Reliever Ahead of 2026 Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers non-tendered right-handed relief pitcher Evan Phillips on Friday, immediately releasing him into the free agency pool.

Reliever Evan Phillips non-tendered by Dodgers and is now a free agent, source tells @TheAthletic. Underwent Tommy John surgery June 4. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 21, 2025

The Dodgers claimed Phillips, now 31, on waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021, and he was a valuable member of their bullpen during his time in Los Angeles. He has played in five seasons for the Dodgers, posting a 2.22 ERA through 201 appearances.

Phillips served as the Dodgers' closer in 2023 and 2024, converting 42 of his 49 appearances over the two seasons. His best year with LA came in 2022, when he had a 1.14 ERA through a career-high 64 appearances that year.

The right-hander featured just seven times for the Dodgers in 2025, keeping opponents scoreless throughout his 5.2 innings last season. He landed on the injured list April 19 after returning from a spring training injury just a couple of weeks prior, and underwent Tommy John surgery in May.

“It’s going to be hard to be away from the game for this long,”Phillips said ahead of his surgery.“Ultimately, there is not much I can do about it, and I do have that clear path forward to where we’ll attack this thing head on, rehab it, and hopefully get back to being a best version of myself in the second part of next year and be a part of that championship run.

”With Phillips likely to be put for most — if not all of 2026 — the Dodgers' decision to let him go makes sense, as they'd likely have to pay him more than the $6.1 million they paid him in 2025.While the right-hander was fantastic for the Dodgers during his time in LA, the Dodgers managed just fine without him.

Their bullpen struggled a little bit towards the back end of the 2025 season, however the Dodgers still managed to win a second straight World Series.Despite his current absence from the team, Phillips could still re-sign with the Dodgers.

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman revealed the Dodgers are interested in bringing the veteran back.

"We had a number of back and forth discussions with Evan and his agent," Friedman said. "It is challenging with him coming off surgery so he is going to take some time and look to sign after he throws off the mound when his rehab allows. Evan has been a big part of our past success and we will continue the conversation about bringing him back. We respect that he is taking this time to decide what is best for him and his family."

