There still remains a full season to play before the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) expires, but every indication is MLB and the Players Association (MLBPA) are headed toward a lockout.

That occurred the last time the CBA expired as MLB and the union remained at odds over financials and other issues. The two sides ultimately agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement in time to avoid losing games.

Much of the rhetoric surrounding upcoming CBA negotiations has centered around the Los Angeles Dodgers. Their spending habits have taken center stage since signing Shohei Ohtani to what was a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract.

It's been followed by adding Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the richest contract for a pitcher in MLB history, along with the likes of Blake Snell, Tanner Scott, Edwin Díaz and Kyle Tucker.

Tucker agreed to a four-year, $240 million contract with the Dodgers over a similar offer from the New York Mets and long-term deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Owners Want MLB Salary Cap

Frustration over the Dodgers' lavish spending has been mounting, and their high average annual value (AAV) deal with Tucker appears to have been a final straw for team owners.

According to Evan Drellich of The Athletic, the Dodgers signing Tucker is expected to prompt team owners to insist on an MLB salary cap being included in a new collective bargaining agreement.

“A 100 percent certainty” that the owners will push for a salary cap in wake of Kyle Tucker deal with the Dodgers, ownership source says.



“These guys are going to go for a cap no matter what it takes."https://t.co/oQKUt3X89F — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) January 20, 2026

Both during negotiations for the current CBA and in advance of upcoming talks, MLBPA executive director Tony Clark has made it clear the union views an MLB salary cap as a non-starter.

And while the suggestion is owners have only taken issue with the Dodgers' aggressiveness in free agency, Drellich did note there is frustration with the Mets signing Bo Bichette to a three-year, $126 million contract.

The Dodgers are coming off a season in which they accrued a $169.4 million luxury tax bill. Coupled with their 2024 total, the Dodgers have faced $272.4 million in luxury tax penalties while winning back-to-back World Series.

The Mets, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers also exceeded the luxury tax threshold in 2025. Their combined payments set an MLB record.

Are the Dodgers Good for baseball?

Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten, along with president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, are among team who understandably have dismissed the notion of ruining the sport. Data supports their perspective.

Final attendance for the 2025 MLB season surpassed 71 million, marking the third year in a row of growth for the first time since 2005-07. Additionally, Game 7 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Blue Jays drew 27.3 million viewers on Fox, becoming the most-watched Fall Classic game since 2017.

