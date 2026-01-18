Dodgers Planning Change with Teoscar Hernández: Report

The Los Angeles Dodgers value positional flexibility throughout their roster, and they've received some of that from Teoscar Hernández despite his defensive limitations.

During his first season with the Dodgers in 2024, Hernández played 120 games (104 starts) in left field. That was compared to 60 games and 50 starts in right field.

However, after re-signing with the Dodgers on a three-year, $66 million contract, Hernández exclusively played right field. That was a byproduct of it being his preferred position and Mookie Betts moving to shortstop on a full-time basis.

Hernández had his struggles in right field but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts remained confident he was capable of adequately playing the position. Roberts did call on Hernández to improve in right field at one juncture, but by the end of the 2025 season and during the playoffs, was giving him a public vote of confidence.

The sentiment carried into the offseason, when Roberts told reports during the Winter Meetings that Hernández was "our right fielder."

But with the start of Spring Training rapidly approaching and the Dodgers having agreed to terms with Kyle Tucker, the plan is for Hernández to return to left field, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Fresh off their stunning signing of free-agent right fielder Kyle Tucker, the Dodgers are expected to keep Teoscar Hernández and move him to left field.

Roberts did acknowledge during his comments that a position switch to left field would be considered, but added, "I will say from my eye test, the last game in Colorado, the last time we were in Denver, from that point on, his right-field defense was at least average. So for me, that was sufficient with the bat potential. So we'll have conversations, but I do think with the versatility potential and how we potentially shape this roster, there's some options."



Coinciding with the Dodgers' apparent plan to shift Hernández back over to left field is an indication he is no longer on the trade block. Instead, the Dodgers reportedly are considering trading Ryan Ward and potentially Bobby Miller as well.

Should Teoscar Hernández play left or right field?

To the naked eye, Hernández's defensive play regressed last year when compared to 2024. However, the reality is he graded out equally the past two seasons, whether playing left field or right field.

Last year, Hernández placed in the third percentile with -9 outs above average (OAA). That was the same number of OAA he finished with when playing left field during his first season with the Dodgers.

Where a notable difference should come with the Dodgers apparently moving Hernández to left field is his defensive range and arm figure to be less costly as there tend to be fewer instances with a runner being able to capitalize by taking an extra base.

Recommended Articles