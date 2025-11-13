Dodgers GM Reveals Offseason Plan After World Series Win

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a successful 2025 season, winning their second consecutive World Series in dramatic fashion.

While their season was a success, the Dodgers have plenty to improve upon, and general manager Brandon Gomes revealed the team's plans for the offseason.

“By being aggressive over the last couple offseasons, we do have a very, very good core in place,” Gomes said. “So it’s continuing to fine-tune and look at what the weaknesses on the roster are and try to address those … It’s being very targeted in who we go out and look to acquire. I think that holds true across the board, without many glaring holes.”

The Dodgers' biggest holes this offseason are in left field and their bullpen. They had Michael Conforto man left field for most of last season, and no longer have him as an option as he is a free agent. Conforto batted below .200 in 2025, and posted a career-low OPS of .638.

The Dodgers bullpen held it together for most of the season despite several injuries, but was unimpressive towards the end of the season. The Dodgers had the third-worst relief ERA in the final month of the regular season, and heavily relied on starters to come out of the bullpen in the postseason.

“I think the mindset is still to approach the offseason and not have to go out and make big splashy trades at the deadline,” Gomes said. “But what that all looks like? Thankfully, we haven’t had a ton of time to dive in, but we’re gonna look to do that here over this week and the coming weeks.”

The Dodgers made two main additions at the deadline this past season, bringing in both an outfielder in Alex Call and a reliever in Brock Stewart. Call served mostly as a role player for the Dodgers, though, and Stewart ended the season on the injured list.

While the trades didn't work out, the Dodgers did a good job of reinforcing their starting pitching after the 2024 season and didn't have to make any trades there in 2025. They'll look to do the same with their bullpen and outfield this offseason as they begin their journey towards a third consecutive World Series title.

