Dodgers Receive Major Prediction Ahead of Offseason

Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman is expected to have a busy offseason as he works to prepare the roster for a chance at a third straight World Series win.

The Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays over a week ago to secure their second straight title, despite having significant flaws across the team.

Their bullpen was among the worst of the playoff teams, and the outfield defense and hitting production were very disappointing.

While these weaknesses existed, the Dodgers overcame them by their star players stepping up in crucial moments and their starting pitchers keeping them in games, thus preventing the bullpen from being overused (or sometimes, used at all).

Additionally, players expected to have smaller roles like Miguel Rojas and Roki Sasaki stepped up, along with Emmet Sheehan and Tommy Edman, who both ended up playing key roles in their positions.

Now, as free agency approaches, Los Angeles knows the areas where they need to improve if they want to keep their success, and according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, they will have the funds to build those positions.

"Just freed up $87 million, with Clayton Kershaw, Michael Conforto, Chris Taylor and Kirby Yates off the books. They’ll still be aggressive as anyone and will come away at the least with a high-priced closer," Nightengale wrote in a story on USA Today.

The Dodgers might end up signing Kyle Tucker, probably the most valuable player available. He is a versatile outfielder who would address their outfield issues, though it will require a significant investment.

They might end up choosing another notable player like Cody Bellinger or possibly Trent Grisham, among others.

In the bullpen, Los Angeles will probably need to add a few players, especially since many of their relievers are either injured or free agents.

The franchise may also turn to the trade market, looking for alternatives that might cost a few prospects but won't deplete their cherished farm system.

No matter what moves they make, the Dodgers will stay aggressive and aim for their third straight title, staying on the gas and going all out in their pursuit of completing a three-peat and building a dynasty.

