Kyle Tucker Responds to Negative Perception

The Los Angeles Dodgers formally introduced Kyle Tucker during a press conference at Dodger Stadium, with their latest All-Star accompanied by general manager Brandon Gomes and manager Dave Roberts.

Tucker joined the Dodgers on a four-year, $240 million contract that set a new MLB record for highest average annual value. Joining the back-to-back World Series champion has been met with plenty of criticism.

Calls for an MLB salary cap have intensified and for Tucker on a personal level, he's been followed by a narrative of lacking passion for baseball. The perception fueled early speculation that Tucker would ultimately sign with the team that offered him the most lucrative contract, an implication that financials would trump all other factors in free agency.

Kyle Tucker surprised by reputation

Tucker spoke with plenty of excitement over joining the Dodgers. Among the thoughts he shared were looking forward to playing his part on a star-laden team that is in pursuit of a three-peat.

Tucker also was asked about the perception that he lacks passion for playing, to which he is unsure of how that came to be.

"I mean, I don't read into it a whole lot. I know what I try to do out on the field and what I bring to the clubhouse. I try and do my best out there regardless of how I feel or what the situation is. I'm going to try and go out there and win games," Tucker said.

"If you're struggling throughout the season, but you're able to move guys over, or hit a ground ball to second to get a guy in from third, draw walks and make pitchers work, or make a play on defense, little things like that can add up to a lot of wins throughout the season. Some of the stuff might not show up on the scorecard, but guys in the clubhouse and front office will notice little things like that.

"I just try and block out noise and anything like that. I'm fired up. I've been playing in the playoffs for a while now. There's nothing that really beats that and the excitement that comes with that, so I'm excited to continue that out here."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he spoke with Tucker's former managers and coaches, and came away impressed by their feedback.

"I do think that Kyle's mindset on the micro, the day-to-day, just winning a baseball game, that is in line with what we do," Roberts added.

