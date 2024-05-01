The Dodgers-Diamondbacks Beekeeper Is Getting His Own Topps Card
The legend of a local Phoenix beekeeper continues to grow after he came to the rescue of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Matt Hilton has now signed a deal with Topps and is making autographed cards to commemorate his performance. The moment captured on the card is from just before Hilton threw out the first pitch and comes with the caption “Bee Afraid, Bee Very Afraid: Bees Swarm In Arizona.”
Hilton was at his son's tee-ball game across town when he received the call from the D-backs. He drove 45 minutes to help the D-backs start a game that resulted in a 4-3 win in favor of the home team.
He met with the media during the game and said he was nervous riding into the stadium.
“It was a little nerve-racking, I’m not going to lie,’’ Hilton said. “A lot of pressure to get this game going, you know, but I was happy to come and take care of it."
He joined a local sports talk show, Bickley & Marotta, on Wednesday morning and detailed the night, further giving listeners a lesson in bee swarms and how they form.
“(Bees will form a ball) in a matter of minutes," Hilton said. "Once the swarm shows up, you’re talking thousands of bees that will just cruise into an area. When they decide a spot to land, those thousands and thousands of bees, they’re landing and all balled up in a matter of minutes.”
Hilton did say that he keeps his gear in his car at all times because calls for bees are urgent and happen frequently. He was also excited about throwing out the first pitch, although he apologized to the person who was scheduled to participate.
“That was super, super cool. I don’t know who they had planned to do the first pitch if it weren’t me … I feel bad for the guy. I was happy to do it. I was a little bummed I didn’t get the strike. I won’t talk too much about how far right that went. … I won’t be drafted anytime soon.”
One card, which can be purchased on the Topps website, can be purchased for $8.99 and some lucky customers will receive a card autographed by Hilton.