After a rumor-filled offseason, star outfielder Aaron Judge has re-signed with the Yankees on a [CONTRACT]. The star outfielder returns to the team that drafted him in 2013, committing to another [YEARS] years with the club. The SF Giants were heavily tied to Judge all offseason but were unable to bring him west.

Rumors reached their peak this offseason when Yankees writer Randy Miller dropped several reports claiming the Giants would not be outbid in their quest for the outfielder and would add several other players in free agency. Some close to the Giants’ organization, like announcer Dave Flemming, felt these reports didn’t pass the smell test - and their intuition proved correct.

Judge has been one of the best players in the league since 2017. Drafted by the Yankees in 2013, Judge made his debut for them in August of 2016 and was unanimously selected as the AL Rookie of the Year the following season. Over his tenure in New York, Judge also made four All-Star teams, won three Silver Sluggers, a Home Run Derby, and set several franchise records.

Of course, in 2022, Judge had a season for the history books. He led the league in almost every major offensive category and broke Roger Maris' single-season AL home run record by blasting 62 home runs. He finished the season with a .311/.425/.686 triple-slash.

Beyond his impact at the plate, Judge has been an elite defensive right fielder throughout his career and has even flashed the ability to play center field.

With the Giants out of contention for Judge, the team will need to look elsewhere to make a significant upgrade. The Giants are now expected to look into acquiring one of the big-name free-agent shortstops like Carlos Correa or Dansby Swanson.

Free agency has certainly gotten off to an exciting start, but the Giants have yet to make any of the big moves they need to return to the playoffs. There is plenty of time left in the offseason, but with several of the top free agents already signed, they are running out of options. For now, what fans do know is that Aaron Judge will not be joining the SF Giants.