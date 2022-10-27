Yankees beat writer predicts SF Giants will sign Judge, Turner, and Rizzo

Could the SF Giants sign Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, and Anthony Rizzo this offseason? Well, that's what New York Yankees beat writer Randy Miller predicted will happen this offseason during an appearance on KNBR's show Papa & Lund. Miller recently reported that the Giants will "spend whatever it takes" to sign Judge this offseason.

Could the SF Giants sign both Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge this offseason? Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

"I think the Giants will give him the best offer," Miller said during his radio appearance. "I think the Giants will sign another guy, maybe Trea Turner, and I wouldn't be surprised if the Giants also bring Anthony Rizzo with him. I could see Rizzo coming to the Giants with Judge on a short-term deal. Maybe two years at $17 million a year."

Rizzo was a star first baseman with the Chicago Cubs from 2012-2021, playing a pivotal role in their 2016 World Series run. In 2021, when the Cubs decided to cut payroll and trade most of their proven veterans, Rizzo was traded to the Yankees, where he became teammates with Judge.

“He’s one of the most welcoming leaders I’ve ever been around," Judge said about Rizzo earlier this year. “He is just so calm, cool, and collected... When you bring that in here — into a hostile environment in New York — it really helps. I honestly think it’s one of the biggest reasons we’ve had a lot of success in games where we’ve come back. He keeps everybody loose."

Besides Rizzo's potential off-field value, Rizzo is coming off a resurgent 2022 campaign when he recorded a .224/.338/.480 triple-slash with 32 home runs. With the Giants not expected to re-sign Brandon Belt this offseason, Rizzo could fill an obvious need at first base.

Alongside Judge, Turner will be one of the best available free agents this offseason. Miller is not the first prominent reporter to speculate that the Giants will make a run at the 29-year-old infielder. FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray mentioned Turner as a likely target if the Giants missed out on Judge. Earlier this month, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the Giants were expected to pursue both Judge and Turner.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

While Turner's name recognition is not as significant as Judge's, he's consistently been one of the best players in MLB throughout his career. A great athlete, Turner is a great defensive infielder and has also shown the ability to play center field. Turner is a career .302/.355/.487 hitter with 124 home runs and 230 stolen bases. This season with the Dodgers, Turner hit .298/.343/.466 with 39 doubles, 21 home runs, and 27 stolen bases.

Later in his appearance, Miller explained that signing a player of Turner's caliber, alongside someone he has gotten to know in New York, like Rizzo, could help the Giants prove to Judge they are a serious contender and make it easier for him to leave New York.

"The biggest holdup here is can the Giants convince Judge that they're in it to win it every year?" Miller said. "He's spoiled in New York. They haven't won, that hurts him, but they've made the playoffs every year since his rookie year. They're further now away from the Astros than they've ever been. I think he feels a tug to go home."

Miller's report continues the growing swell of speculation that Judge will be playing for the Giants next season. A report last week said the Yankees consider the Giants the biggest threat to lure Judge away from them this offseason. Granted, a report by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com revealed that the Dodgers are also considering making a run at signing Judge.

Signing Aaron Judge would be the biggest move the SF Giants have made since they signed Barry Bonds as a free agent in the winter of 1992. If Miller's prediction proves prescient, and the Giants went out and signed Judge, another top free agent like Trea Turner, and added a solid piece like Anthony Rizzo on top of it, this offseason will easily go down in history as the most aggressive in franchise history.

You can listen to Miller's full prediction below: