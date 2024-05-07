San Francisco Giants Star Set To Throw Batting Practice Tuesday
Blake Snell will throw a batting practice session on Tuesday as the San Francisco Giants weigh the next steps as he recovers from a left adductor strain.
The San Francisco Chronicle was among the outlets to report the session.
The Giants will be on the road Tuesday to start a series against the Colorado Rockies. Snell's session will be at Coors Field and he'll throw the equivalent of three innings.
It's not clear what will happen after Tuesday's session. He can be activated as early as Wednesday.
Snell threw a bullpen session this weekend in Philadelphia and reported no issues. That session included three "up-downs," or the equivalent of around 50-plus pitches.
The reigning NL Cy Young winner is on the 15-day injured list with a strained adductor muscle he suffered after an awful start to the season as he went 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA. He chose not to begin a build-up in the minor leagues after he signed a deal with San Francisco on March 19.
The Giants are in the midst of an awful road trip as they head to face the Rockies. Their trip started against the Boston Red Sox where they lost two out of three games. After that, San Francisco was swept in four games by the Philadelphia Phillies.
Along the way, the Giants lost two catchers. Patrick Bailey is on the seven-day injured list with a concussion and his backup, Tom Murphy, will be out up to six weeks after he suffered a left knee sprain after taking over Bailey’s duties behind the plate.
They have three other pitchers on the 60-day injured list who, at some point, could help them in Alex Cobb, Tristan Beck and Robbie Ray.
They're hoping when Snell comes back that will stabilize their rotation until they can get back the other three injured pitchers who are expected to be factors later in the season.