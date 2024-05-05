San Francisco Giants Make Several Roster Moves Before Phillies Finale
Just one day after the San Francisco Giants put catcher Patrick Bailey to the 7-day injured list for a concussion, his backup, Tom Murphy, is headed there as well.
Murphy was moved to the 10-day injured list in advance of Sunday’s finale with the Philadelphia Phillies after suffering a left knee sprain on Saturday. That made room for Jackson Reetz, who was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento, per a release by the Giants.
But Reetz won’t start on Sunday. He’s there to back up Blake Sabol, who will catch and hit eighth. The Giants called Sabol up from Sacramento on Saturday to back up Murphy. But Murphy’s injury put him on the field on Saturday and he went 2-for-3 in his first Major League action of 2024.
Sabol was batting .243 with a home run and six RBI at Sacramento.
Reetz, a former third-round pick of the Washington Nationals in 2014, was batting .217 with two home runs and nine RBI at Sacramento. His only MLB at-bats came with the Nationals in 2021.
Losing Bailey, who was seventh in National League Rookie of the Year voting last year, puts San Francisco in a bind for the next several days, assuming Bailey is ready to return after he suffered a concussion on Friday when he took a foul ball to the head.
In 25 games this season he has slashed .278/.344/.456/.800 with three home runs and 10 RBI. He was a rookie last season and batted .233 with seven home runs and 48 RBI.
Meanwhile, the Giants also called up right-handed pitcher Daulton Jefferies from Sacramento and designated right-handed pitcher Mitch White for assignment.
Jefferies has pitched in two games with San Francisco this year, going 0-2 with a 17.36 ERA.
The Giants claimed White from the Toronto Blue Jays two weeks ago and he was 1-0 with a 7.63 ERA in seven games. He threw 15.1 innings, striking out seven and walking nine.
Finally, San Francisco brought pitcher Mason Black to Philadelphia and put him on their taxi squad, per multiple reports.