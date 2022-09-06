SF Giants activate C Joey Bart from injured list, DFA Andrew Knapp

Skip to main content

SF Giants activate C Joey Bart from injured list, designate C Andrew Knapp for assignment

The SF Giants activated Joey Bart from the concussion IL on Tuesday. To free a spot on the roster, they designated Andrew Knapp for assignment.

The SF Giants will have catcher Joey Bart back in the lineup on Tuesday after they activated him from the 7-day concussion injured list. Bart had been out since last week but was progressing towards a quick return this weekend. To create space for Bart on the active roster, the Giants designated catcher Andrew Knapp for assignment. The Giants had added Knapp to their big-league roster when Bart first went on the IL.

SF Giants catcher Joey Bart

Bart is hitting .227/.311/.399 this season with 10 home runs in 74 games. However, the former second-overall pick has been a different player since returning from a mid-season demotion and made some adjustments to his swing. Since Bart returned to the Giants on July 6th, he's batting .283/.325/.478.

It has been a tough road for Bart since he was drafted with the second overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Giants. After crushing his way through the lower minor leagues, Bart was prematurely forced into big-league playing time when Buster Posey opted out of the 2020 season. With a big uppercut swing, Bart was overmatched by big-league pitching and struggled to put the ball in play.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While Bart has had moments in 2022 that looked a lot like his rookie campaign, the Georgia Tech alum has done a fantastic job making adjustments as the season continues. Most importantly, he has consistently been on the same page with his pitchers and been one of the few Giants starters who has not struggled defensively. Now back in the lineup for the final month of the season, Bart will look to finish the season strong.

SF Giants catcher Andrew Knapp during his time with the Pirates.

Knapp has appeared in each of the previous six MLB seasons, hitting .209/.310/.313 with 13 home runs in 873 plate appearances. Knapp has now appeared in 16 big-league games this year between stints with the Pirates, Giants, and Mariners. He has struggled mightily, though, posting a measly .128/.239/.154 triple-slash.

Knapp did perform well with the SF Giants Triple-A affiliate, hitting .312/.373/.634 triple-slash with 7 walks and 23 strikeouts in 102 plate appearances and San Francisco would probably love to keep him in the organization. However, he could easily be claimed off waivers by a team trying to solidify their catching depth as the season comes to a close.

In This Article (2)

San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants
Andrew Knapp
Andrew Knapp

SF Giants catcher Joey Bart hits a single.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants activate C Joey Bart from injured list, DFA Andrew Knapp

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants outfielder Steven Duggar celebrates after a walk-off win.
San Francisco Giants History

Former SF Giants outfielder Steven Duggar becomes a free agent

By Marc Delucchi
Minor league advocate Matt Paré during his playing days in the SF Giants farm system.
San Francisco Giants News

MLBPA reaches milestone in its effort to unionize minor leaguers

By Marc Delucchi
A SF Giants giants hat sits in a bucket of baseballs during spring training (2015).
San Francisco Giants Prospects

SF Giants pitching prospects named Pitcher of the Week at Single-A & High-A

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants outfielder Austin Slater
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants place OF Austin Slater on IL, recall RHP Yunior Marte

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants Lewis Brinson celebrates in the dugout after hitting a homer.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants blast five homers in 7-4 victory over Dodgers

By Marc Delucchi
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge jogs to the outfield. Could he be the SF Giants next free-agent splash?
San Francisco Giants Rumors

An early look at 5 top free agents the SF Giants should target this offseason

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants prospect Tyler Fitzgerald diving back to first base during his college career at Louisville.
San Francisco Giants Prospects

SF Giants prospect becomes first player with a 20-20 season at Double-A Richmond

By Marc Delucchi