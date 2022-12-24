What if... Carlos Correa ends up finalizing a deal with the SF Giants after all? Maybe that could be San Francisco's Holiday Miracle.

A new report suggests the SF Giants were not manufacturing a narrative when they held up a 13-year, $350 million contract agreement with shortstop Carlos Correa over a nearly decade-old ankle injury. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the New York Mets now "have concerns" about Correa's right ankle following his physical.

Twins shortstop Carlos Correa rounds third base. (2022) Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

"The New York Mets, like the San Francisco Giants earlier in the week, have raised concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired lower right leg," wrote Rosenthal. "Potentially jeopardizing their 12-year, $315 million agreement with the star shortstop, according to people briefed on the matter who were not authorized to speak publicly."

Correa was considered the third-best player in Giants Baseball Insider's free-agent rankings and was the last remaining top-tier hitter on the free-agent market when the Giants first agreed to terms with him on the record-setting contract. However, with the fanbase giddy to meet the new face of the franchise, San Francisco abruptly postponed his introductory press conference, and within 24 hours, he had agreed to terms with the Mets.

Even if the Mets do renege on their $315 million agreement with Correa over his ankle, it does not necessarily mean he will end up back on the open market. Correa and his agent Scott Boras could renegotiate a less-valuable deal with the Mets. It's worth remembering that Boras had seemed open to doing that with the Giants, but they did not make another offer. Granted, the team may have been willing to, but wanted to get the results of further tests before making another formal offer.

The Mets, as Rosenthal pointed out, may also be in a tricky situation since owner Steve Cohen has already publicly commented on adding Correa to the roster. By making that public statement, the Mets may be at greater risk of losing an arbitration hearing if Correa filed a grievance against them for vacating the agreement.

One last facet worth consideration is Cohen's relationship with the rest of MLB. People throughout the industry who work for teams are clearly upset at Cohen's willingness to spend. Cohen agreed to the deal with Correa and his agent without consulting several members of the Mets front office. While Correa's physical may have revealed some damage to his right ankle, it may not be severe enough for the Mets to cancel the deal. However, by leaking this story in the way that has transpired, Cohen looks like an irrational idiot who has forced his team to dedicate more than $300 million to an injured player. Plus, it also helps shield members of the front office from blame if Correa falls short of expectations.

The situation between Correa and the Mets should reach some sort of conclusion in the next week. Either New York will go through with the deal, the two sides will quickly renegotiate the contract, or Correa will return to free agency. Wouldn't it be something if, after all this, Carlos Correa ends up signing with the SF Giants?