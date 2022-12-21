Report: SF Giants did not follow up with Carlos Correa

It's been a difficult and bizarre day for SF Giants fans. Yesterday, the Giants canceled the press conference dedicated to Carlos Correa's signing, for reasons that were not entirely clear. Some conjectured that a minor illness contributed to issues with his physical. Today, it appears that something much bigger was going on behind the scenes.

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

"Scott Boras tells me that after the Giants cancelled their press conference yesterday, they indicated they still wanted to negotiate about Correa," tweeted San Francisco Chronicle Giants beat writer Susan Slusser. "But he didn’t hear anything more from them. Twelve hours later, the Mets deal got worked out."

The implications of this tweet are downright stunning. If the Giants canceled Correa's press conference and flagged a minor medical issue to try to renegotiate a deal that was already fait accompli, for a player who was easily the most important free-agent signing for this franchise in exactly 30 years, then they've just destroyed their own franchise. If the Giants' front office and ownership are culpable for failing to sign Correa on the day of his introductory press conference, they've gone beyond making mistakes. They'll go straight past jobs being lost, and scapegoats being fired. This will become one of the worst organizational decisions in the history of North American sports. I'm talking about a Herschel-Walker-for-an-entire-draft kind of bad idea. Hell, I'm talking about a Herschel-Walker-for-Senate kind of fiasco.

This all comes off the heels of a radio silence that was simultaneously planned in advance and extremely confusing. At this point, we don't truly know why the Giants held up this process, when they made that decision internally, or what they expected to happen. But the present seems to be that the Giants just threw their biggest organizational win since the drafting of Buster Posey in the trash for no real reason. At this point, the front office needs an explanation so good that it solves a Millennium Prize Problem halfway through. Otherwise, nobody in the organization should be safe: not Zaidi, not Larry Baer, not Charles Johnson himself.

It truly is a dark day in San Francisco history. All SF Giants fans can do is cross their fingers and toes that something, anything will come forward that provides a clear, understandable reason that Carlos Correa is now somehow a New York Met. Until then, very little seems like it makes sense at all.