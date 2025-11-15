Giants Star Close to Committing to Team USA for World Baseball Classic

Team USA has already nailed down one Cy Young winner to anchor its pitching staff for the World Baseball Classic. Now, it’s close to getting a commitment with another that hasn’t won the award but has the stuff to do it.

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb is reportedly close to committing to playing for Team USA, per a report from The San Francisco Standard’s John Shea (subscription required).

So far, Team USA has six commitments to the roster, led by American League MVP Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees. The other commitments are Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll, Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, who just won the NL Cy Young. The team will be managed by Mark DeRosa.

Logan Webb’s Big Decision

Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Per Shea, Webb was close to committing to play in the 2023 WBC with Team USA but ultimately passed to spend all of spring training with the Giants. He also signed a five-year, $90 million deal that offseason. Team USA lost to Team Japan in the championship game.

Now, he’s on better footing with the franchise, as the right-hander is its unquestioned ace. Plus, there are more veterans on the team than three years ago. DeRosa told Shea that he would love to have Webb on the team.

“Logan Webb’s participation is definitely something we are interested in,” Team USA manager Mark DeRosa said. “We want him 100%. He would be a great addition if everything lined up.”

If Webb played for the team, he would play against his Giants on March 3 in an exhibition game that is already scheduled in Scottsdale.

Right now, Skenes is the only pitcher committed to Team USA. The 2023 team had 15 pitchers on the roster, none of which were with the Giants. The only two Giants Major League players to participate in 2023 were designated hitter Joc Pederson, who played for Team USA, and reliever Camilo Doval, who played for team Dominican Republic.

Webb finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting, which Skenes won unanimously. In 2025 he matched his career high for wins, going 15-11 with a 3.22 ERA. He led the Majors with 34 starts and 207 innings pitched, giving him 200 or more innings for the third straight season, along with four straight seasons with at least 190 innings. He struck out a National League best 224 hitters and walked 46. Along with an All-Star Game nod he also won his first NL Gold Glove.

He has finished in the Top 11 in Cy Young voting each of the last four seasons. He finished 11th in voting in 2022, second in 2023 behind Blake Snell and sixth in 2024.

Recommended Articles