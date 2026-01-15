Giants Set Spring Training Workout Dates for Pitchers, Catchers, Hitters

The San Francisco Giants will begin their trek toward a potential playoff berth when spring training begins next month.

Major League Baseball released the spring training workout dates for all 30 teams earlier this week, including the Giants, who train out of their facility in Scottsdale, Ariz. San Francisco’s home games will be at Scottsdale Stadium.

The Giants — who may be seeking an upgrade at second base via trade — are prepping to start the regular season at Oracle Park in the season’s first contest of 2026. San Francisco will host the New York Yankees for MLB Opening Night on March 25, part of a three-game series.

Giants Spring Training Workout Dates

San Francisco’s pitchers and catchers will report to the facility first and hold their first workouts on Feb. 10. Position players follow with their first workout on Feb. 15, per MLB.com.

The Giants will likely have to do without ace Logan Webb for part of spring training. He is expected to play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic in March. Webb was slated to play for Team USA in 2023 but pulled out to help San Francisco prepare for the season.

For Giants fans, it will be their first look at the two newest starting pitchers. The Giants signed Adrian Houser and Tyler Mahle in free agency. They’ll join Webb, Robbie Ray, Carson Whisenhunt, Landen Roupp, Trevor McDonald and Carson Seymour in competition for the five rotation spots.

On the position player side, this will be the first spring training for Rafael Devers, who was acquired in June in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. He’s expected to share time at first base with top prospect Bryce Eldridge, who made his Major League debut last September. It will also be the first spring training for outfielder Drew Gilbert, who was acquired in a trade with the New York Mets last July and made his MLB debut shortly after arriving in San Francisco.

San Francisco will begin its spring training schedule on Feb. 21 with a trip to the Seattle Mariners’ training facility. The following day, the Giants will host the Chicago Cubs.

On March 3, the Giants will host Team USA in an exhibition game in preparation for the World Baseball Classic. That might put San Francisco in the unusual position of facing Webb in game action.

The Giants’ top prospects will play a spring breakout game at home against the top prospects of the Cincinnati Reds on March 19.

After San Francisco breaks spring training, it will play three exhibition games. The first is in Sacramento on March 22 against their Triple-A affiliate. Then, on March 23-24, the Giants head home to Oracle Park for two games with Sultanes out of the Mexican League.

