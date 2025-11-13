Giants Ace Logan Webb Continues Impressive NL Cy Young Voting Streak

Once again, San Francisco Giants right-hander Logan Webb found himself in the middle of National League Cy Young voting.

Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes won the award unanimously, taking all 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers Association of America. Incredibly, Philadelphia’s Cristopher Sanchez was second with all 30 second-place votes. He was followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto and then Webb, who came in fourth.

Webb received 10 third-place votes, six fourth-place votes and five fifth-place votes for a total of 47 points.

Over the years, Webb, a two-time All-Star, has become no stranger to Cy Young voting.

Logan Webb and the Cy Young

The official BBWAA National League Cy Young award ballot pic.twitter.com/LA8yc4tkV5 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 13, 2025

Webb has become one of the most durable pitchers in baseball. He’s also been one of its most consistent, and that is reflected in finishing among the Top 11 vote-getters in the NL Cy Young race for the fourth straight season.

The streak started in 2022, when he went 15-9 with a 2.90 ERA in 32 starts for San Francisco. He pitched in 192 innings, struck out 163 and walked 49. He finished 11th in voting that season.

Even though his win-loss record took a hit in 2023, Webb picked up more Cy Young votes. He went 11-13 with a 3.25 ERA in 33 starts. That included a complete game shutout and an MLB-leading 216 innings. He struck out 194 and walked 31. He finished second in voting behind then-San Diego Padres ace Blake Snell, who became a teammate of Webb’s in 2024.

Webb had another sharp season in 2024, as he went 13-10 with a 3.47 ERA and made his first All-Star Game appearance. He led the Majors with 33 starts, one shutout and the National League with 204 innings pitched. He struck out 172 and walked 50. He finished sixth in voting, with Atlanta’s Chris Sale picking up the award.

This past season he matched his career high for wins, going 15-11 with a 3.22 ERA. He led the Majors with 34 starts and 207 innings pitched, giving him 200 or more innings for the third straight season, along with four straight seasons with at least 190 innings. He struck out a National League best 224 hitters and walked 46. Along with an All-Star Game nod he also won his first NL Gold Glove.

The Giants have wisely locked him up through 2028, as he signed a five-year, $90 million contract before the 2024 season. With an average annual value of $18 million, he’s a bargain for what he brings to the team.

