Key Reason Why Giants, Kyle Tucker Could End up Together in Free Agency

No hitter on the free-agent market will draw more attention than right fielder Kyle Tucker, who is a free agent for the first time.

He is one of baseball’s most consistent hitters and considered an elite right fielder. He should be a target of just about every team that can afford his asking price, which MLB Trade Rumors believes could be $400 million over 11 years.

Naturally, speculation gravitates toward the Los Angeles Dodgers, as MLB Network’s Jon Morosi and Harold Reynolds recently broke down during a TV appearance. The Dodgers are spending more money than anyone in baseball. But Morosi made the point that the Dodgers also have a lot of money coming off the books for 2026. If Tucker’s price is $36.3 million, Los Angeles can totally afford it.

But that’s the same reason he could be on the radar for another NL West team, the San Francisco Giants.

Why Giants Could be in on Kyle Tucker

.@jonmorosi shares the latest on the market developing for top free agent Kyle Tucker. pic.twitter.com/9zHQHDienL — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 13, 2025

Before the season, many insiders believed it was possible that Tucker would approach a $500 million deal. If that deal was for 11 years, it would be an average annual value of $45.4 million. Tucker came out of the game hot and made the National League All-Star team. But injuries slowed him down and he finished with a slash of .266/.377/.464 with 22 home runs and 73 RBI in 136 games.

To Reynolds, that helped bring down Tucker’s market value and it brought teams like the Giants into the competition to sign him. San Francisco president of baseball operations Buster Olney spoke openly this week at the general managers meetings about the need to upgrade the outfield defense. Tucker would do that. He would also make a great bat in the middle of the Giants’ order, according to Morosi.

“They need, I believe, one more big-time bat and if you start to think about it, if they're able to sign a Tucker to go along with [Rafael] Devers, [Bryce] Eldridge growing in, [Matt] Chapman, [Willy] Adames, that’s a pretty good lineup.,” Morosi said.

Tucker is an eight-year MLB veteran who has yet to turn 30 years old, so this contract could take him to the end of his career. He’s slashed .273/.358/.507 with 147 home runs and 490 RBI. He’s been an All-Star each of the past four seasons, including 2025 with the Chicago Cubs, his only season with the franchise. He played seven seasons with the Houston Astros before he was traded. He’s won two Silver Sluggers, a Gold Glove and has finished in the Top 20 of MVP voting three times.

Recommended Articles