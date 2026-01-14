Giants Aggressive Pursuit of Cubs Star Defines Short-Term Gamble

The San Francisco Giants haven’t shied away from aggressive moves, whether it be in free agency or via trade.

Recently, the Chicago Cubs may have paved the way for the Giants to make another aggressive move. Chicago signed Alex Bregman to a five-year, $175 million deal this weekend, solidifying the third base position for the franchise, which made the playoffs a year ago and is looking to go further than the NL Division Series.

The move puts the Cubs up against the first line of the competitive balance tax. There was a belief the Cubs may move a player to trim a bit of payroll. That belief got traction on Tuesday when ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the Giants were “aggressively pursuing” Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner and St. Louis second baseman Brendan Donovan via trade.

San Francisco has been linked to Donovan before. But what about Hoerner? He could offer quite a bit, but he also offers risk for one key reason.

Nico Hoerner’s Risk and Reward

Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Hoerner was a former Cubs first-round pick who made his MLB debut in 2019. He’s played both shortstop and second base for the franchise, the latter since Dansby Swanson joined the franchise as a free agent.

In his seven years in Chicago, he’s slashed .282/.340/.384 with 36 home runs and 278 RBI. He’s won two Gold Gloves and even finished 19th in National League MVP voting last season. He’s not a superstar, but he’s the type of player that all teams want — tough, gritty, willing to do whatever it takes, no matter the position.

In many ways, he’s exactly what San Francisco needs at second base, which was manned by young players like Tyler Fitzgerald and Christian Koss. A defensive whiz, he fits in well with third baseman Matt Chapman, a multiple Gold Glove winner. He can solidify the infield next to first baseman Rafael Devers, who is still learning that position. Hoerner’s exceptional range means Devers can stay closer to the bag. He also is adept at turning double plays and should combined with shortstop Willy Adames to bolster the middle.

That’s the reward for a deal like this. But here’s the risk — Hoerner is only under contract through the 2026 season. The Cubs signed him to a three-year, $35 million deal before the 2024 season to get him through his arbitration seasons. He’ll hit free agency next offseason under 30 years old with a career bWAR of 21.8, pending what he does in 2026.

If San Francisco makes this move, it would have to decide if it’s an all-in move for this season or a long-term move, which means getting Hoerner to agree to a deal as part of the trade. He may want to explore free agency. If so, the Giants must be careful what they move to get Hoerner on a one-year rental.

