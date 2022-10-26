SF Giants will "spend whatever it takes" to sign Aaron Judge

The SF Giants have been heavily tied to Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge for months now. However, the rumors are only getting crazier according to a recent report by Randy Miller for NJ.com. Miller revealed he spoke with a source familiar with the Giants organization and came away with several quotes that should make Giants fans very excited about what the front office plans to do this offseason.

Yankees star Aaron Judge runs the bases. (2022) Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

"The Giants have targeted Judge and are prepared to spend whatever it takes, a person with knowledge of the Giants’ thinking told NJ Advance Media after meeting with members of the franchise’s ownership group," Miller reported. "The person, who isn’t authorized to speak on behalf of the team, was granted anonymity."

“Judge is at the top of the Giants list and they won’t be underbid,” the source told Miller. “If they miss out, it won’t be because of money.” The source also noted San Francisco plans to entice Judge not only with a significant offer but also some other big moves this offseason. "The person added that the Giants planned to entice Judge further by signing at least two-high priced free agents," Miller added.

Some close to the organization agree with this report, saying that they see the Giants making one or two big moves in the offseason. Giants’ longtime announcer Dave Flemming has said, “my guess is… the easiest way to [build a winning Giants team] is with an impactful move or two.”

Miller's source suggested that the Giants are not only interested in making some big moves for baseball reasons. Fan attendance was down in 2021 and the fanbase was clearly frustrated by the team's lack of big moves in free agency.

"'They need a draw with the Dodgers and Padres in their division spending big money on big names,' the person said. 'I know the Giants also are feeling pressure with the Warriors’ basketball team doing so well and spending big in the same market.'”

The Golden State Warriors, of course, won the NBA championship in 2022, their fourth in the past decade. They just inked two big contract extensions with Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole worth more than $100 million. Moreover, they have spent more than $250 million on the team's payroll over the past two seasons, significantly more than the Giants. The Chase Center, where the Warriors play, is just down the street from the Giants’ Oracle Park. It’s not hard to believe that the Giants are worried about the Warriors drawing interest away from them.

Miller's report is only the latest murmur tying the Giants to Judge. A report last week revealed that the Yankees consider the Giants the biggest threat to sign him away from them. With that said, a report by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com suggested the Dodgers are also contemplating making a run at signing Judge.

The SF Giants will have their work cut out for them offseason, but if they refuse to be outbid, they should have an excellent chance to sign Aaron Judge this offseason and entice the Linden, California native to sign with the team he rooted for growing up.