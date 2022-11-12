SF Giants free agent Carlos Rodón drawing interest from 18 teams

Everyone knew the SF Giants were going to have plenty of competition if they wanted to re-sign Carlos Rodón this offseason and with free agency underway, the size of his market is coming into shape. According to a report earlier this week by John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle, nearly 20 teams have expressed interest in the southpaw.

SF Giants left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón throws a pitch. (2022) Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

"Zaidi also must address his rotation after Carlos Rodón opted out Sunday," Shea wrote. "And, according to a source, is getting looks from as many as 18 teams. The Giants have interest in bringing back Rodón."

Rodón was excellent in 2022, his first season with the Giants. He racked up 237 strikeouts, one short of the National League lead, and threw 188 innings with an elite 2.88 ERA. He also led all qualified starters in FIP (2.25). His record-setting season put him in a strong position heading into this offseason and led him to opt out of his contract to pursue a multi-year deal in free agency.

The biggest concern teams have about Rodón is health. During his tenure with the Chicago White Sox, who drafted him back in 2014, he dealt with multiple serious arm injuries, undergoing UCL and shoulder surgery at various points on his throwing arm. Still, when he was healthy, he was consistently a quality mid-rotation arm.

Then, in 2021, Rodón looked like a new pitcher. He recorded a 2.37 ERA in 132.2 innings with the White Sox. While another injury cut his season short, he backed up that ace-like performance this season.

Rodón only missed time due to a late-season blister this season, and he now is easily one of the most sought-after starting pitchers available. He ranks eighth on Giants Baseball Insider's free-agent rankings. Of the top pitchers on the market, he is easily the youngest at 29.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi did say there was mutual interest in a contract extension between the Giants and Rodón but, given the contracts similar pitchers have signed in free agency, San Francisco will have to spend big to keep him in Orange and Black. Moreover, Shea's report reiterates that the competition will be fierce.

The SF Giants made a qualifying offer to Carlos Rodón earlier this week, ensuring that they will at least receive some draft compensation if he signs with another team. However, his departure would leave a significant hole in their starting rotation.