Report: Rangers plan to pursue SF Giants ace Carlos Rodón

SF Giants ace Carlos Rodón will be one of the best free agent starting pitchers this offseason. While there is mutual interest between the Giants and Rodón in a potential reunion, there will be plenty of other suitors for Rodón this offseason. According to a report by Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, the Texas Rangers are one of the teams eyeing Rodón.

SF Giants ace Carlos Rodón throws a pitch. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

"I’ve heard from a source familiar with the club’s thinking that they expect to make a hard push for left-hander Carlos Rodón," Baggarly wrote about the Rangers following the hiring of former Giants manager Bruce Bochy.

Rodón had a record-setting season in 2022 with the Giants, his first with the franchise. Prior to this season, Rodón had spent his entire career with the Chicago White Sox as a solid mid-rotation starter before bouncing back from injuries with an excellent 2021.

Last offseason, the Giants signed Rodón to a two-year, $44 million contract that gave the lefty an opt-out after the 2022 season. Given how dominant he was this season, he is ready to hit the open market and cash in. He compares favorably to several recent free agents who have signed contracts worth more than $100 million.

Rodón recorded 237 strikeouts and a 2.88 ERA across 178 innings pitched this season. He was selected to participate in the All-Star Game for the second time in his career and will likely finish in the top five of National League Cy Young Award voting.

The Giants have yet to sign any pitcher to a contract spanning more than three years or worth more than $50 million under president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi. With that said, Zaidi has insisted that he is not opposed to giving out a large contract to a pitcher.

The Rangers have been one of the most aggressive teams in free agency under general manager Chris Young. Texas signed Corey Seager to a 10-year, $325 million contract, Marcus Semien to a seven-year, $175 million deal, and Jon Gray to a four-year, $56 million contract last offseason.

Despite their spending spree last winter, though, the Rangers still only have $101 million currently on the books for 2023, leaving them plenty of room to spend once again.

If the SF Giants want to re-sign Carlos Rodón, they will have to beat out several other teams preparing to make significant offers this offseason. It appears the Texas Rangers will be one of those top competitors for the southpaw's services.