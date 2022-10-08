SF Giants: Zaidi expects to add at least one starter this offseason

The SF Giants had one of the best starting rotations in MLB this season. However, with ace Carlos Rodón set to become a free agent, the team will face some difficult decisions this offseason. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi told reporters in a Zoom press conference on Friday that he expects the team to sign another starter this offseason.

SF Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodón throws a pitch. (2022) Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

"We fully expect Carlos to opt-out, and that will create an opening in our rotation," Zaidi said. "So, I would anticipate us being in the market for at least one starter. Maybe it is just one. But at least one."

While the Giants technically have five veteran starters under team control through next season in Logan Webb, Anthony DeSclafani, Alex Cobb, Alex Wood, and Jakob Junis,

Zaidi acknowledged DeSclafani's return from injury as one factor that lessens the team's needs in the rotation. He also said he thinks Junis would be best in a long-reliever role next season, something that aligned with our recent findings looking into Junis' advanced numbers.

"Anthony DeSclafani will be coming back," Zaidi said. "Jake Junis did a great job for us this year, but I think in a perfect world we view him as a swingman who can start when the need arises but can also eat up two to three innings at a time out of the bullpen."

Later in the press conference, Zaidi said there is "mutual interest" in a reunion with Rodón, suggesting he could be the lone starter the team signs. However, one of the best starting pitchers expected to be available this offseason, the Giants will surely have competition for his services.

The SF Giants are looking to bounce back from their disappointing 2022 season and return to the playoffs in 2023. According to his press conference on Friday, Giants president of baseball operations believes adding another starting pitcher this offseason is a key component to achieving that goal.