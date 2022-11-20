SF Giants: Evan Longoria open to signing with any contender

Skip to main content

SF Giants: Evan Longoria open to signing with any contending team

A new report has revealed that SF Giants free-agent third baseman Evan Longoria has become more willing to continue his playing career in 2023.

Longtime SF Giants third baseman Evan Longoria was uncertain if he would continue his playing career after the 2022 season. However, now a free agent, the veteran wants to keep playing, per a new report by Jon Heyman of the NY Post. A previous report by Bob Nightengale of USA Today had said Longoria was only interested in continuing his career if he could play for the Giants, Tampa Bay Rays, or Arizona Diamondbacks. But Heyman's report undermines Nightengale.

SF Giants third baseman Evan Longoria connects with a pitch against the Cubs. (2021)

SF Giants third baseman Evan Longoria connects with a pitch during a game against the Cubs. (2022)

"Free agent Evan Longoria hopes to play one or two more years and is open to any competitive team," Heyman tweeted on Sunday. "Longoria who turned 37 last month, has 120 career OPS plus (114 in 2022). Can play 1B as well as 3B."

Longoria has been the Giants starting third baseman since he was acquired in December of 2017 from the Rays. Injuries have limited his production throughout his tenure in San Francisco. As a Giant, Longoria has never played 130 games in a season. Still, he's been productive when healthy, hitting .251/.312/.428 with roughly 24 home runs per 162 games. In 2022, Longoria posted a .244/.315/.451 triple-slash with 13 doubles and 14 home runs in 89 games.

Defensively, Longoria has remained one of the best defenders at the hot corner as well. He was graded as a +1 defender in 2022, per Baseball Savant's Outs Above Average, despite his injuries. When healthy, Longoria has consistently been an above-average everyday player.

"He's really been a great Giant certainly during my time here," Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said about Longoria during a press conference following the season. "There's certainly a role for Longo on our roster in 2023."

However, the SF Giants opted to decline a club option in Longoria's contract for the 2023 season, paying him a $5 million buyout and making him a free agent. The emergence of young players like David Villar and J.D. Davis likely played a role in letting go of Longoria. Now as Evan Longoria looks for his next contract, he is willing to sign with any team looking to contend in 2023, per Jon Heyman's report.

SF Giants third baseman Evan Longoria smiles while in the field.
