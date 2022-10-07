Zaidi: "There's certainly a role" on the SF Giants for Evan Longoria

The SF Giants will soon have to decide whether to exercise their team option in third baseman Evan Longoria's contract for the 2023 season. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi was asked about that impending decision in a Zoom press conference with reporters on Friday. While Zaidi did not suggest a final decision has been made, he said, "There's certainly a role for Longo on our roster in 2023."

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Longoria has been a mainstay in the Giants lineup since he was acquired in a trade prior to the 2018 season. However, injuries have limited his production throughout his tenure with San Francisco. As a Giant, Longoria has never played in 130 games in a season. Still, he's hit .251/.312/.428 with roughly 24 home runs per 162 games. In 2022, Longoria posted a .244/.315/.451 triple-slash with 13 doubles and 14 home runs in 89 games.

"He's really been a great Giant certainly during my time here," Zaidi said about Longoria. "There's certainly a role for Longo on our roster in 2023." With that said, Longoria told reporters earlier this week that he would be open to re-signing with the Giants even if they decline his option. So, Zaidi could be planning to make an effort to re-sign the 15-year MLB veteran after declining his option. Both sides could also renegotiate his contract before a decision has to be made.

Zaidi acknowledged that the Giants would want to lessen Longoria's playing time next season. “I think one of our lessons from this year is to manage the workloads for those veteran players and not rely on them too heavily,” Zaidi said. While he remains an excellent defensive third baseman, Longoria has crushed left-handed pitching in recent years. He could easily split his time between the hot corner and designated hitter.

The SF Giants would be guaranteeing Evan Longoria a $13 million salary for 2023 if they exercise their club option. With that said, they will still owe Longoria a $5 million buyout if they decline it. In other words, the Giants have to decide whether his potential contributions in 2023 are worth $8 million. The Giants will have to make that decision before the start of free agency.