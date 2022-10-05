Former SF Giants prospect who was traded for Evan Longoria called up by Yankees

Skip to main content

Former SF Giants prospect Matt Krook, who was traded for Evan Longoria, called up by Yankees

The Yankees added former SF Giants prospect Matt Krook to their taxi squad. Krook was traded by the Giants to acquire Evan Longoria back in 2017.

The New York Yankees promoted left-handed pitcher Matt Krook to their taxi squad on Tuesday. Krook was drafted by the SF Giants in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB draft and was part of the four-player package the team used in December of 2017 to acquire star third baseman Evan Longoria from the Tampa Bay Rays. Krook never reached the majors with the Rays and was claimed off waivers by the Yankees in December of 2020.

Tampa Bay Rays pitchers Dalton Moats (left) and Matt Krook during the Arizona Fall League-All Star Game at Surprise Stadium. Krook was drafted by the SF Giants back in 2016.

Krook will be 28 years old later this month, but he first emerged as a top pitching prospect during his high school playing career at St. Ignatius College Preparatory School in San Francisco. After graduating from St. Ignatius, Krook was drafted in the compensatory first round of the 2014 MLB draft by the Miami Marlins. However, he was unable to agree to a deal with the Marlins and went on to play at the University of Oregon.

Krook had a promising first year on campus in Eugene, racking up 60 strikeouts in 45.1 innings pitched with a 1.79 ERA over eight starts before suffering a season-ending UCL injury. Krook underwent Tommy John surgery and missed his entire sophomore season. When he returned as a junior, Krook continued racking up strikeouts but clearly lacked the same control of his pitches.

The Giants took a flier on Krook in the fourth round, betting on his ability to get back to his previous form. In his first full minor-league season, Krook struck out 105 hitters in 91.1 innings pitched at High-A but struggled to limit walks, issuing 66 free passes and posting a 5.12 ERA.

Krook continued to have flashes of brilliance as he moved up the minor-league ranks after he was traded to the Rays. With that said, his inability to consistently throw strikes led the Rays to eventually move on from the young southpaw.

Since joining the Yankees organization, Krook has posted his best walk rates since his first year in college. In 2021, Krook recorded a 2.89 ERA between New York's Double-A and Triple-A affiliates with 132 strikeouts and 60 walks in 106 innings pitched. Back at Triple-A this year, Krook had a 4.09 ERA in 138.2 innings with 155 strikeouts and 73 walks.

Given how things have played out, the SF Giants are surely happy they made the Evan Longoria trade. None of the players they parted with went on to become significant contributors with the Rays, while Longoria has been an above-average everyday player over the past five seasons in San Francisco. Now, nearly five years later, one of the prospects they parted with in the deal, Matt Krook, is on the verge of making the first big-league appearance of his career.

New York Yankees pitcher Matt Krook (77) throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during spring training at TD Ballpark. Krook was drafted by the SF Giants in the fourth round of 2016 draft.
San Francisco Giants History

