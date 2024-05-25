Giants Sign Promising Pitcher To Deal After Being Released By Los Angeles Dodgers
The San Francisco Giants are bringing back a familiar face to help bolster the bullpen.
Drew Pomeranz, who played for the Giants in 2019, was signed to a one-year deal to join the Major League team after being released by the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier in the week. He reported to the team on Friday as they face off against the New York Mets.
Pomeranz will be used to help bolster the bullpen unit but will also be an option to start if injuries occur to the starting rotation. The lefty has not seen MLB action since the 2021 season when he was with the San Diego Padres.
The 35-year-old has dealt with a rash of injuries including the need for flexor tendon surgery that has kept him sidelined for almost three years. However, he did pitch at the Triple-A level for the Dodgers where, by all accounts, he has looked healthy and in form.
Pomeranz has been looking to get back to a Major League mound and has bounced around southern California in the last few years signing deals with the Los Angeles Angels, Padres, Dodgers and now he will return to the Bay area with San Francisco.
The Giants are taking a low-risk, high-reward gamble on Pomeranz as they hope he will be at least serviceable in low-leverage situations.
Since converting to the bullpen, Pomeranz has seen tremendous success. The Giants, who need all the reinforcements they can get, will hope to get some meaningful innings and a potential spot start out of the veteran.
Coming off of a highlight comeback win on Friday, the Giants are slated to face off against the Mets again on Saturday with first pitch slated for 10:40 AM PT.