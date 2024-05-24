Former San Francisco Giants Starter Released by Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have released left-handed pitcher Drew Pomeranz according to MLB.com's transaction wire.
Pomeranz most recently pitched for the San Diego Padres in 2021 and has dealt with injuries over the course of the last two seasons as the 35-year-old hoped to mount a comeback this season.
The southpaw pitched for the San Francisco Giants in 2019 before being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers at the trade deadline that season.
During his time with the Giants, Pomeranz threw 77.2 innings and recorded a 5.68 ERA with a 1.609 WHIP. He made 17 starts with the club before seeing his exit.
Since the 2019 season, the lefty has bounced around Southern California signing with the Padres before joining the Los Angeles Angels and most recently the Los Angeles Dodgers in April of 2024.
He has not thrown a pitch for an MLB team in over two years and will now look for a pitching-needy team that will give Pomeranz, 35, a chance to show he still has what it takes to make it at the Major League level.
In his 11 seasons at the Big League level Pomeranz holds a career 3.91 ERA over 858.1 innings pitched. At his age it is likely that he is a far cry from those career numbers but he may still have just enough to provide some depth for a non-contender at the level.
In recent years Pomeranz has been an effective reliever, and by all accounts, appears to be in good form on the mound this season. With a rash of pitching injuries occurring across the league it is feasible a team signs him and places him in a low-leverage relief role.