Potential San Francisco Giants Trade Target Acquired By Los Angeles Dodgers
The San Francisco Giants are fighting for a playoff berth through the Wild Card in the tightly-contested National League as they seem to be overmatched in their division.
That was to be expected after the Los Angeles Dodgers outspent every team in baseball to land prized targets in the free agency market, however, with the Giants also being aggressive during the offseason, they were seen as a team who would make the playoffs and possibly even contend for the NL West title.
It hasn't played out that way so far.
Entering Wednesday, San Francisco sits with a 33-35 record, nine games behind the Dodgers and tied for the third Wild Card spot.
One thing that has hurt this team throughout the year is all the injuries that have piled up for them at different times to their star players.
It feels like every other week one of their high-profile pitchers or batters is out of the lineup and being placed on the injured list. It's tough to find consistency that way and the Giants are certainly feeling that through 68 games.
With LaMonte Wade Jr. on the injured list with a left hamstring strain, they are feeling the effects of not having an on-base machine on offense, and someone who hits right-handed pitching well. They've had to rely more on Wilmer Flores, who has struggled offensively.
Because of that, and the fact Wade might not be back until July, there was an intriguing trade target out there who might have filled into his spot nicely.
After the Toronto Blue Jays designated Cavan Biggio for assignment, he was seen as a cheap option who could come in and fill Wade's role at first base since he also has a high walk rate and can hit righty pitchers.
Well, if San Francisco was thinking about going down that route, they are too late.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Blue Jays have shipped him to the Dodgers. The 29-year-old has struggled this season compared to his career numbers, but his defensive flexibility will be an asset for Los Angeles as they upgrade their roster before their playoff run.
The Giants, on the other hand, will have to go back to the drawing board and pursue other options out there if they want to make the requisite additions to be playing postseason baseball.