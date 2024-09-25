How the San Francisco Giants End the Season Could Impact Their Offseason
With a new regime in place, the San Francisco Giants went out and made a few splash moves before the 2024 season. As a team that has been defined by missing out on free agent after free agent, they made some big splash moves, grabbing Jung Hoo Lee, Matt Chapman, Blake Snell and Jorge Soler. Although the season hasn't gone as the team envisioned, the final week of the season and the role they play in it could be a factor in their offseason.
It's pretty much a foregone conclusion that Blake Snell will be opting out of his contract and heading back to free agency. There's a possibility he could re-sign for a longer term deal, but that won't be dealt with until the offseason.
However, the team did extend Matt Chapman with a six year deal, meaning he is the third baseman of the future. This is not only big for the team in terms of having veteran stability at a position, but it seems that he will play a role in recruiting players to the Bay Area.
Having a beloved player like Chapman as a recruiter will be huge for the outlook of the offseason, but maybe more importantly, will be how they finish the season on the field.
Now, the role of the Giants is to play spoiler. They're fresh off a sweep of the Kansas City Royals, a team fighting for a playoff spot. That sweep followed a series of over the Baltimore Orioles, another AL Wild Card team. Now, they're looking to do the same to the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are looking to make the postseason.
San Francisco is clearly very willing to spend. They will be in talks for Juan Soto and the other top free agents. The way that they finish out the season, despite being out of the playoff race, could play a role in how free agents look at the team.
Despite being elimated, they are playing hard and winning for a manager in games that don't have an impact. That could be a factor in how players see the team, along with people like Logan Webb, Matt Chapman and Buster Posey recruiting them.
The Giants are on a four game winning streak as they look to get above .500 on the season, with their record sitting at 78-79.
Although the season as a whole was a disappointment, trading Soler, losing Lee to injury, Snell struggling at the beginning of the year, there is still room for optimism. A talented team still willing to play hard and try to win after elimination could help them more than hurt them.