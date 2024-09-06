San Francisco Giants Ace Focused on Season, Not New Contract
The San Francisco Giants made news recently by giving third baseman Matt Chapman a huge six year, $151 million contract extension before he was able to opt-out after the season. Chapman was one of the big free agents the Giants brought in on a short deal with opt-outs in free agency, but it was a big sigh of relief after the team was able to come to an agreement with the third baseman and his agent, Scott Boras. Now, the attention has turned to another Boras client who was just brought in.
San Francisco inked reigning Cy Young winner Blake Snell to a two year, $62 million deal in the offseason that includes an opt-out after 2024. It's been widely predicted that Snell will indeed decide to test free agency once again after he wasn't able to land a long-term contract.
After Chapman signed his extension, all eyes in San Francisco turned to who will be their biggest free agent. He started on Thursday, but only lasted one inning after allowing two runs and throwing 42 pitches.
Naturally, reporters wanted to get Snell's thoughts on a possible in-season extension.
"A deal would be nice, but I think just finishing the season strong, focusing on that is probably most important to me. If that’s something they want to talk about, I’m always open to it. I’ve enjoyed my time here a lot. I know fans have been hounding me about it. But truthfully, it's up to them. I have nothing but good things to say about San Francisco," Snell explained.
Snell is putting the ball in the team's court. As a Boras client, it's pretty unlikely he will not sign an extension, especially with how the lefty has pitched in the second half.
The 31-year-old got off to a rough start to the season, but has since looked like his Cy Young self. He has thrown a no-hitter, won Pitcher of the Month in August, and is striking out 11.9 batters per nine innings.
When Boras was asked about the situation, he kept his comments pretty vague.
"I’m sure that in any of these things, every organization wants to do what’s best for them. Much like with Matt, when teams reach out, we respond. Obviously the biggest and most important thing is when players play well somewhere, you have to really pay attention to it. I do. Because we want players to play well and do well. I think those are very attractive dynamics about why you would want players in certain situations," the super-agent said.
With those comments, it now seems to be a matter of how much Snell really likes playing in San Francisco, assuming the Giants offer a longer term deal.
Even if he opts out, they still have the opportunity to bring him back. A deal right now seems to not be on Snell's mind, and it will be a matter for the offseason, but certainly something that San Francisco will keep their eye on.