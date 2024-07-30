Insider Suggests San Francisco Giants Should Consider Dealing Relievers
It is yet unclear if the San Francisco Giants will be buyers or sellers at this year's trade deadline.
There has been chatter about them possibly moving a starter like Blake Snell or one of their veteran outfielders, but no moves to indicate what they will do one way or another.
On the latest addition of the "Giants Talk" podcast from NBC Sports Bay Area, insider Alex Pavlovic talks about the their plans at the deadline. When asked about relievers such as Camilo Doval or one of the Rogers brothers, he says it's a possibility they trade them given the price.
"We saw the prices the Padres paid on Sunday morning to get not even a closer, the Phillies paid a pretty hefty price to get the Angels closer. It does seem like the reporting the last couple of days has been that's the sense from teams is that the relief market is absolutely nuts," he explained.
In the case of the reliever market, the Giants have some intriguing options.
San Francisco's star closer, Camilo Doval, could command a high price.
He has struggled in 2024, posting a 4.39 ERA with 20 saves in 43 games so far. His FIP is a full run less than his ERA suggesting he is getting a little unlucky, but his walks per nine are up two ticks from last season, which has been part of his struggles.
Still, Doval has an incredibly high ceiling in the ninth inning, as he showed by leading the National League in saves in 2023 and being an All-Star. Relievers like Doval are a valuable commodity at the deadline for teams making a push, so he could command a king's ransom, especially considering he is under club control until 2028.
"I do think if you wanted to roll the dice a little bit, you could trade someone who has been more dependable in one of the Rogers twins, for example," Pavlovic said.
The submariner, Tyler Rogers, has been a reliable staple of the Giants bullpen since 2019. He currently leads all of baseball in appearances with 54 and has a 3.26 ERA in 49.2 innings this year. While he won't blow anyone away, a team could look to add him as a late inning specialist to induce ground balls.
His brother, Taylor, has arguably been their best reliever this season.
In 44 games, he has a 2.19 ERA and a 9.9 K/9. As a lefty who can hit the upper 90s, he could also command a nice package from a team looking to upgrade their bullpen.
"If someone absolutley blows them away for one of their relivers, they should probably do it," he said.
San Francisco has yet to show one way or another if they will buy or not. However, they can still get away with trading a reliever if they are going to buy and replace them with a pitcher who has not gotten a full chance, such as Spencer Bivens.