Parks Harber First Giants Prospect to Make Arizona Fall League Debut
The San Francisco Giants have nine prospects at the Arizona Fall League but only one made the starting lineup in Monday’s opener with the Scottsdale Scorpions.
Parks Harber, a corner infielder who joined the organization earlier this year, earned the nod at first base and batted eighth for the Scorpions, who lost to the Peoria Javelinas, 4-3, in the AFL opener for both teams. The two teams were the only ones in action on Monday. The rest of the league opens action on Tuesday. Scottsdale will have an off day.
Harber went 0-for-4 but he drove in a run in the ninth inning. After Sam Petersen drew a walk and moved to second on a wild pitch, Ethan Petry struck out. Petersen advanced to third base after another wild pitch, after which Harber grounded out to shortstop. But that was enough to score Petersen. Harber struck out on two of his other at-bats.
About Parks Harber
Harber didn’t start his pro career with the Giants. The North Carolina star went undrafted in 2024 and signed with the New York Yankees. He played 23 games with the Yankees’ Class-A club in Tampa, where he slashed .269/.389/.449 with one home run and 19 RBI. That was an encouraging slash for what was to come in 2025.
He started this season in Tampa and was promoted to High-A Hudson Valley after 20 games in which he slashed .304/.422.551 with three home runs and 13 RBI. He stayed sharp at Hudson Valley. In 34 games he slashed .326/.395/.489 with three home runs and 27 RBI.
The Yankees were looking for relief help at the trade deadline and executed a deal for Giants closer and set-up man Camilo Doval. In return the Giants received Parks, along with catcher Jesus Rodriguez, right-handed pitcher Trystan Vrieling and left-handed pitcher Carlos De La Rosa.
San Francisco assigned him to High-A Eugene, and he continued to impress. He slashed .333/.454/.644 with a 1.098 OPS, with seven home runs and 24 RBI in just 25 games. He spent more than a month on the IL at Hudson Valley and Eugene. His full slash in 79 games was .323/.420/.550 with a .970 OPS, with 13 home runs and 64 RBI.
The other Giants prospects at the AFL that did not play in the opener include infielders Maui Ahuna and Walker Martin, along with pitchers Ricardo Estrada, Spencer Miles, Ryan Murphy, Juan Sanchez and Jose Perez. The Giants played alongside prospects from the Washington Nationals, the New York Mets, the Houston Astros and the Detroit Tigers.