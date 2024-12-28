San Francisco Giants Outfield Outlook Next Season Filled With Questions
The San Francisco Giants have made one big addition this winter by bringing in shortstop Willy Adames in free agency, but haven't done any work on their outfield.
They lost Michael Conforto to the rival Los Angeles Dodgers and so far that's been the only real movement in that area. They weren't in on Juan Soto and don't seem to be in on any other free agent outfielders, a clear sign they believe in their guys. But will it be enough?
Heliot Ramos' breakout season in 2024 solidified him as the star of the outfield. Coming off a season where he hit 22 home runs, drove in 72, posted a .792 OPS and made the All-Star team, he will be a middle of the order bat moving forward.
Luckily, San Francisco will be getting center fielder Jung Hoo Lee back. Lee was one of the big singings from last year and was brought in to man center field and hit leadoff. The 26-year-old was injured early in the season just as he was getting acclimated.
Lee's strength's are his defense in center and his uncanny ability to get on base, evidenced by his career .407 OBP while playing in Korea.
If the left-hander hitting Lee is healthy and can continue his transition to the Majors, he will be a huge asset at the top of the order.
That being said, Lee is still a relative unknown. He wasn't able to prove much before the injury. But, given his contract, he will get every opportunity to show he should be batting leadoff.
The third outfielder is a weak point for San Francisco. Mike Yastrzemski is back, entering his age 34 season and coming off of a down season. His on-base percentage, OPS and walk rate well all down from 2023.
The Giants signed him to a one-year deal to avoid arbitration, so one of the longest-tenured members of the team will be back, barring a trade. Right now, he would fit in as the third outfielder.
Rookie Grant McCray really impressed in the short time he spent in the Majors at the end of the season. While his total numbers don't look great, his 10 extra base hits in just 37 games are enough to be excited about him.
He is an elite runner and plays great defense. He may need more time to adjust, but he is an exciting addition to the outfield, should he pan out.
Luis Matos is another depth piece, but he has struggled to get it going early in his career. He played 45 games last season with a .584 OPS and was up and down for a majority of the year. He may not end up being a full-time piece of the Giants outfield as it seems the team may not trust his bat and high strikeout rate.
There is not a lot of help coming from the minors in the near future, as players like 2024 first-round pick James Tibbs III are still a couple of years away. Barring a move in free agency, the Giants will have to roll with what they have, which may hold them back unless some of the younger players step up.