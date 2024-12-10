San Francisco Giants' Jung Hoo Lee is 'Ready' After Injury, Surgery
The San Francisco Giants signed centerfielder Jung Hoo Lee to a long term deal to be their everyday leadoff hitter last offseason. Unfortunately, he suffered a season ending injury early in the season. After crashing into the outfield wall in May, he underwent labrum surgery and went on the 60-day injured list, ending his season.
After winning an MVP and five Gold Gloves in the KBO, he didn't get much time to adjust in the Major Leagues, but got off to a pretty good start showing off what he was known best for in the KBO.
In 37 games before the injury, he hit .262 with a .641 OPS with four doubles, two home runs and two stolen bases from the leadoff spot. What was most impressive, however, was his 13 strikeouts to 10 walks.
He showed an uncanny ability to control the strikezone which is exactly what the Giants need in a leadoff hitter.
At the Winter Meetings, San Francisco provided an update on Lee going forward.
"Jung Hoo is good to go. Jung Hoo is ready," said manager Bob Melvin.
Furthermore, Melvin said that Lee's rehab went well and he will not have any restrictions moving forward into Spring Training.
Lee rehabbed all throughout the season, so to hear that news is good for the Giants. Not only will they get a disciplined hitter who will fill the leadoff role everyday, but they will get a solidified option in center field.
After Lee went down, San Francisco cobbled together both of those aspects of the lineup. Heliot Ramos got the most time in center with 60 games, but that was split up among all of the outfielders. As for the leadoff spot, that role went to Tyler Fitzgerald most of the time once his breakout really began and after the Jorge Soler trade.
Not only will Lee coming back be good for the stability and bolster the lineup even more with the addidtion of Willy Adames, it will be good for Lee as a player. He didn't get much time to adjust to the new league last season and could have a breakout season the more he plays.
Without restrictions in Spring Training, he will be able to get tons of reps against big league pitching before the regular season starts. He is full go for next season, and another reason for the Giants to be excited about the 2025 lineup.